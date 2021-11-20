ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Spotify finally adds lyrics: Talking Tech podcast

By Brett Molina, USA TODAY
 5 days ago

Hit play on the player above to hear the podcast and follow along with the transcript below. This transcript was automatically generated, and then edited for clarity in its current form. There may be some differences between the audio and the text.

Hey there listeners, it's Brett Molina. Welcome back to Talking Tech.

Tell me if this is a situation you're familiar with. You're on Spotify. You're listening to music. You hear a cool song. Maybe you hear something you thought you heard and you're not sure, and you want to look up the lyrics. The problem is, you can't really do that on Spotify. You have to go to Google, do a Google search, or you go to Genius, which is the service that shows song lyrics, and you look up that information.

Not anymore. Spotify has rolled out a new feature that a lot of users, including myself, have been waiting for for the longest time, which is now Spotify's launched lyrics to all of its songs for all of its worldwide users. What does that mean? Basically, what you can do is, if you're on the mobile app, you play any song that you want. You click on the now playing tab. When the song pops up on the screen, you swipe up and the real time lyrics as it's playing will pop up.

You can skip ahead, or go back to your favorite part of the song, and the lyrics will be right where they were at the spot that you stop at. You can do this on your computer, as well. You just click on the microphone icon that shows now playing, and the lyrics pop up in the same way. I can't tell you how long overdo this is. I know that with some songs, they had a partnership with Genius, where, in some instances, you could see those lyrics, but just to have it for every song now. I mean, this is just long overdue. It feels like one of those features where, "Where has this been years ago? This should have been on Spotify for the longest time," but it's finally here now.

Finally, you have all that information right in front of you. No more having to go to Google while you're listening to a song, it's just all waiting right there on the Spotify app. You can read more about this and more tech news on tech.USAtoday.com.

Listeners, let's hear from you. Do you have any comments, questions, or show ideas? Any tech problems you want us to try to address? You can find me on Twitter @brettmolina23. Please don't forget to subscribe and rate us, or leave a review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, anywhere you get your podcast.

If you want the latest tech news delivered straight to your inbox, subscribe to the Talking Tech Newsletter. It comes out every Thursday, go to newsletters.USAtoday.com.

You've been listening to Talking Tech. We'll be back tomorrow with another quick hit from the world of tech.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Spotify finally adds lyrics: Talking Tech podcast

