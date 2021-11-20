Best gifts for seniors

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Which gift for seniors is best?

Sometimes it seems that the older a person gets, the more difficult it is to find them a gift that truly puts a smile on their face. Buying a gift for a senior person in your life is just the same as buying a gift for anyone else.

When you consider their hobbies, interests and general needs, there are a ton of great gift options out there for elderly people. The type of gift you buy, whether it’s something to entertain or a gadget to make life easier, depends on a lot of factors. Regardless of your budget or your relationship with the person, there are lots of perfect senior gifts available for all situations and occasions.

Top tips for buying gifts for seniors

When it comes to buying the perfect gift for a senior person, there are a few jumping-off points you can consider to put you on the right track.

Start with their hobbies

Most senior people are retired and have a lot more time to put into their hobbies and interests. Some may have taken up an entirely new hobby since their retirement, too. Whether they’re interested in golf, gardening or more relaxed activities, a gift that focuses on how they like to spend their time is always a winner. Perhaps they have a particular interest in history, for example. In that case, a book on their favorite historical theme will go down a treat.

Add a touch of nostalgia

This tip is particularly useful if the person you are buying for likes to take a regular stroll down memory lane. Consider where they grew up, places they’ve lived or things they have achieved in their life. Thinking about perspectives such as this and basing a gift around it can be a lovely gesture and make for a truly memorable gift.

Make life easier

For many seniors, particularly those dealing with physical conditions, such as arthritis, everyday activities and chores can become a lot more difficult. A gift that makes regular tasks a little easier and enables them to carry on without having to ask for assistance as frequently can make a big difference. There are lots of kitchen gadgets that can make day to day cooking and meal preparation a lot more straightforward.

Create some comfort

Senior people often naturally experience more aches and pains as they get older. They may also feel extremes in temperatures and climate more acutely. So cozy items of clothing, a comfortable throw for the couch or a pair of warm slippers can provide a little more comfort. Learn more about the best women’s slippers to buy in the full guide from Best Reviews.

Add some fun activities

Becoming a senior person doesn’t mean there’s no room for fun. In fact, activities that engage the brain and provide some fun can make a big difference to their quality of life. This is particularly true for seniors who are immobile or suffer from conditions such as dementia. You can add items such as board games, puzzle books and brain teaser games to your list of gift ideas for seniors who like to keep their mind as active as possible.

Best gifts to buy for seniors

Brain Games – Jeopardy!

For seniors who are big fans of “Jeopardy” or who simply like a good mental challenge, this book is full of Jeopardy-based word searches and quizzes to keep the mind occupied.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Pure Garden Gardening Kneeling Bench

If you’ve got a grandma or grandpa with a green thumb, this kneeling bench enables them to get back into the flower beds without putting too much strain on the knees. It’s the perfect combination of comfort and utility.

Sold by Home Depot and Wayfair

Bausch & Lomb Page Magnifier for Reading

This lightweight and thin acrylic lens covers a full book page, so short sighted seniors who thoroughly enjoy a good book can read with greater ease.

Sold by Amazon and Staples

Stander Assist-a-Tray

Lifting plates, moving around a lot and getting up from the sofa can be trying for the elderly. This adjustable height swivel tray and standing assistance handle makes it easy to keep everything at their fingertips and stay safe when standing up.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Nature’s Way Cedar Hopper Bird Feeder

Many seniors enjoy a tranquil backyard and attracting birds to it only adds to the ambience. This feeder comes with a pretty design and seed and suet cages to attract a wide variety of birds.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Glencairn Whisky Glass Gift Box

For the senior in your life who enjoys a good glass of whiskey, scotch or bourbon, this traditional nosing glass which comes in a gift box is ideal for adding to a collection or enjoying a tipple.

Sold by Amazon

Sharper Image Realtouch Shiatsu Massager

This wireless, rechargeable shiatsu massager can be applied to the neck or back and uses soothing heat and rotators to provide fast relief to sore muscles. It’s ideal for older people who suffer from chronic pain or stiffness.

Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Beautyrest Microlight-to-Berber Reversible Heated Blanket

An oversized throw that can be wrapped around the shoulders or laid on the bed, this electric blanket is soft and durable with multiple settings and timers to hit just the right temperature. The 2 hour auto-off setting makes it super safe, too.

Sold by Amazon , Kohl’s , Wayfair and Bed Bath & Beyond

Adituo Comfort Memory Foam Slippers

These slippers are the perfect blend of comfort and safety. Made with a plush, cozy lining and memory foam lining, the soles are made from rubber to prevent slippage and reduce the risk of falls.

Sold by Amazon

Robo Twist Electric Jar Opener

For seniors who suffer from arthritis or struggle with day to day tasks such as jar opening, this electric jar opener can restore some independence in this area. The universal fit enables it to work on jars of all shapes and sizes, too.

Sold by Amazon , Home Depot and Wayfair

