From its inception, Young Sheldon has delighted fans with its take on the world of The Big Bang Theory, offering a look into the origin of Sheldon Cooper. Across its seasons, the show has gone to some clever lengths to pay homage to the other characters of The Big Bang Theory, who Sheldon wouldn't go on to meet until adulthood — and it looks like an upcoming episode is no exception. TV Insider recently confirmed that Simon Helberg will be reprising his role as Howard Wolowitz via voiceover in the series' upcoming November 18th episode. Helberg will be the latest cast member to do so in voiceover, after Kaley Cuoco reprised her role as Penny and Mayim Bialik reprised her role as Amy.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO