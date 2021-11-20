ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

FORECAST: Mid-to-upper 50s for your Saturday, begin to cool off over night

KCTV 5
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures are starting out near 40° this morning and we should get a little glimpse of the sun. Clouds are...

www.kctv5.com

CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Cold Front To Make For Cold And Breezy Thanksgiving Day

CHICAGO (CBS) — A cold front will cross the area in the overnight, setting us up for a cold and breezy Thanksgiving Day. (Credit: CBS 2) Patchy areas of rain will move off to the east by sunrise Thursday, but a few sprinkles or flurries will be possible through the morning hours. High temperatures on Thanksgiving will be recorded in the morning, so expect an afternoon with temperatures in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s. (Credit: CBS 2) Thursday night will be very cold with lows in the upper teens and low 20s. Wind chills on Friday morning could be in the single digits at times. (Credit: CBS 2) A rain and snow mix is possible on Saturday afternoon and evening. Highs this weekend will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Patchy areas of rain. Low 40. THURSDAY: A sprinkle or flurry in the morning, then falling temperatures. High 40. FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High 34.
kq2.com

KQ2 Forecast: Cool and sunny on Thanksgiving

Temperatures will quickly start to cool off tonight as a cold front rolls through. Skies will clear overnight with temperatures falling into the mid 20s. Wind chills will be in the upper teens and lower 20s tomorrow morning. Temperatures will struggle to warm up tomorrow with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s under most sunny skies. Temperatures will quickly start to rebound on Friday with highs back in the mid 50s. Temperatures will continue to warm into next week with highs in the 60s on Monday. Rain chances look to stay minimal into next week.
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Cool Thanksgiving day ahead

A cold front will push through our area this evening turning our wind to the northwest which will transport a much colder brand of air into our area overnight. Mostly cloudy skies are expected to clear after midnight sending temperatures tumbling into the upper 20s by daybreak Thursday morning. Your Thanksgiving Day will be a cold and windy one with highs struggling to reach 40 degrees while the brisk wind holds wind chill temperatures below freezing through the bulk of the day. This cold snap looks to be a one hit wonder as highs return to the middle 50s on Black Friday.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
WGN TV

Thursday Forecast: Temps in upper 40s with breezy conditions

CHICAGO — Showers are exiting the area Thursday morning. Decreasing clouds, falling temp and breezy conditions. Winds: NW 15-25 mph. Air quality in the Good to Moderate category across Chicagoland and northern IL. High happened at midnight of 48, we’ll be in the mid to low 30s by late afternoon.
nbc15.com

A Breezy and Cool Thanksgiving Day Forecast

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A chilly and breezy Thanksgiving Day is in store for all of southern Wisconsin. We had a cold front slide across the region yesterday evening. The front shifted wind to northerly and is now allowing the cooler air to fill in across much of the north-central part of the country.
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Good Thanksgiving Forecast, Followed By A Cold Front

Hi Everyone! Today will not be the warmest or sunniest of Thanksgiving Days ever, but it will be a good one. The high temperature in the mid-to-upper 50s is close to average. Noting extreme about today. Tomorrow is a different story. We’ve been discussing a cold front sliding in, and by, all week. We can now time it out for you as an overnight event. Rain, which earlier in the week looked light and scattered, is now more area wide, and slightly heavier. The amount should be about a quarter of an inch. No change in the windy and colder air behind...
