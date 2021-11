CHICAGO (CBS) — The Federal Aviation Administration has fined an unruly United Airlines passenger $9,000 for repeatedly removing his mask on a flight from Chicago to Connecticut, and for angrily berating flight attendants over a lack of alcohol and snacks. The FAA said the passenger began shouting profanities at flight attendants on Feb. 3 on a flight from Chicago to Windsor, Conn., after they told him there were no snacks or alcoholic drinks available. According to the FAA, he continued to shout at a flight attendant even after being shown the beverage cart did not have any alcohol or snacks. The passenger also...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO