Louisiana, one of the states that has seen the biggest decline in construction jobs since before the COVID-19 pandemic, could be back on the upswing. A recent report by the Associated General Contractors of America says Louisiana added the largest number and percentage of construction jobs from September to October, at 8,200 jobs, or 7.1%. It brings the total number of jobs to 123,700.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO