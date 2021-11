Oregon’s U.S. senators on Wednesday sent to the White House the names of three finalists for the state’s U.S. Attorney’s job. The three include two current prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney’s office in Portland: Assistant U.S. Attorney Craig Gabriel, 50, chief of the office’s criminal division who has worked as a federal prosecutor since 2007 and who previously did civil litigation and criminal defense work for two law firms; and Assistant U.S. Attorney Natalie Wight, 47, deputy chief of the office’s organized and violent crime section. She has been working in the District of Oregon since 2012 and with the U.S. Department of Justice since 2003.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO