ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Pope hopes charity match deals a "kick" to exclusion

Times Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME (AP) — Pope Francis is hoping that a charity soccer match that includes Swiss...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

Pope offers hope to poor on visit to namesake’s home of Assisi

Francis greeted schoolchildren and some of the 500 people taken by Catholic charity groups to Assisi to mark the Catholic Church’s day of the poor. Pope Francis has travelled to the Italian hilltop town of his namesake for the fifth time in his pontificate to honour the poorest and most marginalised and urge that they be welcomed and cared for by the church.
ADVOCACY
TheConversationCanada

Indian Residential Schools: What does it mean if the Pope apologizes in Canada?

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada (TRC)’s call to action No. 58 asks the pope to “issue an apology to Survivors, their families, and communities for the Roman Catholic Church’s role in the spiritual, cultural, emotional, physical, and sexual abuse of First Nations, Inuit and Métis children in Catholic-run residential schools,” and to journey to Canada for this purpose. Pope Francis has not yet provided such an apology. Now, he looks to be taking steps to do so. Regrettably, these steps were only taken after the media spotlighted unmarked graves at multiple sites of former Indian Residential Schools, including...
RELIGION
Shropshire Star

Pope urges world leaders to act with courage following Cop26 deal

Francis addressed the faithful in the Vatican hours after the climate pact was agreed in Glasgow. Pope Francis has urged political and economic leaders to show courage and long-range vision, hours after the Cop26 climate change talks ended in compromise on how to combat global warming. Speaking to the faithful...
WORLD
Fox News

Pope Francis brings hope to the poor in Assisi visit

Pope Francis traveled to the hilltop town of his namesake for the fifth time in his pontificate on Friday to honor the poorest and most marginal and urge that they be welcomed and cared for by the church. In one of his first outings in Italy since the coronavirus pandemic,...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
newsitem.com

The Latest: Charities offer to kick-start climate aid fund

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The latest on the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow:. GLASGOW, Scotland --- Several charities are offering to provide funds to kick-start a separate and independent mechanism for rich countries to support vulnerable nations from climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
WDBO

Pope's role in Vatican London building deal arises in court

VATICAN CITY — (AP) — Defense lawyers in the Vatican’s fraud and extortion trial accused prosecutors on Wednesday of defying a court order by withholding pieces of evidence — including an alleged interrogation of Pope Francis — as the pontiff’s own role in a flawed London property investment again came before the court.
WORLD
Times Daily

Lifting obstacles: France helps women report abuse to police

PARIS (AP) — France is launching a new process for women to formally report domestic violence and sexual and other abuse, circumventing police stations where many victims feel uncomfortable filing such complaints. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Times Daily

'Get up!' Pope prays that Lebanon can get back on its feet

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis told Lebanon’s prime minister on Thursday that he was praying that God would help Lebanon “get up” and get back on its feet following an unprecedented economic crisis that has thrown three quarters of the country’s 6 million people, including a million Syrian refugees, into poverty.
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rome#Priests#Vatican#Charity#Ap#Swiss Guards#Roma#Digital Subscription
Times Daily

Channel deaths fuel UK-France tensions over migrant boats

LONDON (AP) — The deaths of at least 27 people in the English Channel is fueling tensions between the U.K. and France over how to stop migrants from crossing the world’s busiest waterway in small boats. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription...
U.K.
AFP

Met returns three artworks looted under British colonial rule to Nigeria

New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday officially returned three works of art to Nigeria that were looted in the 19th century, as museums make increasing efforts to repatriate some foreign treasures. The two 16th-century brass plaques and a 14th-century brass head from the Kingdom of Benin -- part of modern-day Nigeria -- were taken from the Nigerian Royal Palace during British military occupation in 1897, and moved to the British Museum in London until 1950 when the UK repatriated them. After their return to the National Museum in Lagos, they re-entered the art market and ended up in the hands of a private investor who donated them to the Met in 1991, where they were exhibited for years. On Monday, their transfer to the Nigerian National Collections -- already announced in June -- was confirmed at a signing in New York by Met director Max Hollein and Abba Isa Tijani, director general of the National Commission for Museums and Monuments of Nigeria.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Vatican City
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
Times Daily

Haiti prime minister appoints new Cabinet amid turmoil

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Prime Minister Ariel Henry swore in his new Cabinet on Wednesday, more than four months after he assumed leadership of Haiti following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial...
WORLD
Times Daily

Interpol elects United Arab Emirates official as president

ISTANBUL (AP) — Interpol on Thursday elected a contentious official from the United Arab Emirates as its new president during the international law enforcement body’s annual General Assembly held in Istanbul. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected...
WORLD
Times Daily

Chinese fashion photographer in Dior controversy apologizes

HONG KONG (AP) — A renowned Chinese fashion photographer has apologized for her past work after online critics called it insulting to the Chinese people and fashion house Dior removed one of her photos from a show in Shanghai. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Times Daily

France calls for European aid after 27 migrant deaths at sea

CALAIS, France (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron appealed Thursday to neighboring European countries to do more to stop illegal migration into France after at least 27 people died trying to cross the English Channel. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only.
POLITICS
Times Daily

Germany latest country to pass 100,000 deaths from COVID-19

BERLIN (AP) — Official figures released Thursday show Germany has become the latest country to surpass 100,000 deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

France says pregnant women among 27 dead in English Channel

CALAIS, France (AP) — Children and pregnant women were among at least 27 migrants who died when their small boat sank in an attempted crossing of the English Channel, a French government official said Thursday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only.
EUROPE

Comments / 0

Community Policy