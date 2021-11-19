ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gophers Open Battle 4 Atlantis on Saturday with No. 2 UConn

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS - Minnesota (3-1, 0-0 B1G) takes on No. 2 UConn (1-0, 0-0 BIG EAST) on Saturday in the opening game of the first women's Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis. The game, which is set for an 11 a.m. CT tip in the Bahamas, can be streamed on FloHoops. Fans...

Pioneer Press

Women’s basketball: Gophers vow to learn from Battle 4 Atlantis experience

The inaugural Battle 4 Atlantis women’s basketball tournament in the Bahamas was a long time in the making, even before COVID-19 wiped it out last season. “It’s been like three years in the making,” Minnesota coach Lindsay Whalen said. “We’ve been committed for three years.”. For sheer star power, the...
The Spun

Look: Video Of Nebraska Cheerleader Is Going Viral

On Friday afternoon, the Nebraska Cornhuskers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes in a matchup of Big Ten West programs. Early on, it looked like Nebraska would finally end the season on a high note. The Huskers jumped out to a 21-6 lead in the second half and looked to be en route to a comfortable win.
The Spun

Current SEC Coach Is “Strong Candidate” For LSU Job

Another name is appearing on LSU’s head coaching radar. According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops is in play as a “strong candidate” to fill the Tigers’ opening. “Kentucky’s Mark Stoops beat [Florida] and LSU this year,” Feldman tweeted. “He’s won at a place that...
FanSided

Clemson football fans furious at UNC for ruining ACC Championship hopes

With just minutes remaining between UNC and NC State, Clemson football fans had to be thinking the Tigers could be ACC Championship Game bound. Had you told Clemson football fans early in the season that Dabo Swinney’s Tigers would have a shot at the ACC Championship Game as they entered the final week, many might not have believed it. The team was struggling but, alas, they hit their stride and to make the conference title game, they needed an NC State loss to North Carolina and then a Wake Forest loss to Boston College.
FanSided

Florida football has a new head coach according to Wikipedia

Someone decided to update Billy Napier’s Wikipedia page to make him the next head coach of the Florida football program. After firing former head coach Dan Mullen, the Florida football team is in dire need of a new program builder, someone along the lines of Billy Napier of the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.
saturdaytradition.com

Another FBS head coach has been fired, bringing total to 15 this season

The coaching carousel will add another stop to the list during this college football season. Louisiana Tech is firing coach Skip Holtz after the season finale on Saturday against host Rice, according to reporter Brett McMurphy:. This marks the 15th vacancy this season:. Holtz has coached at Louisiana Tech since...
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to ‘sparse’ crowd for Kansas State-Texas game

The Texas Longhorns are having their final game of the season against the Kansas State Wildcats and let’s say things haven’t gone to plan for today’s game. Texas was progressing well at the start of the season but after a loss to rival Oklahoma, the Longhorns went on a six-game losing streak that is still going. Now at 4-7, morale is rather low in Austin and that’s apparent with the crowd of today’s game.
UC Daily Campus

UConn women’s basketball to escape the cold at Battle 4 Atlantis

So far this season, the University of Connecticut women’s basketball team at the University of Connecticut has had a pretty easy ride. They’ve played just one game that matters, along with one scrimmage. The team claimed victory in their first game vs. Arkansas on the back of star player Paige Bueckers, who dropped 34 points.
247Sports

South Carolina beats UConn in Battle 4 Atlantis title game

No. 1 South Carolina beat second-ranked UConn 73-57 on Monday to win the inaugural Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. From the Associated Press... Aliyah Boston had 22 points and 15 rebounds to help No. 1 South Carolina beat second-ranked UConn 73-57 on Monday to win the inaugural Battle 4 Atlantis tournament championship.
Middletown Press

No. 2 UConn vs No. 23 South Florida at Battle 4 Atlantis: Time, TV and what you need to know

Records: UConn (2-0), USF (3-1) AAC, Revisited: UConn should have no problem defeating USF on Sunday. The Huskies spent seven years in the American Athletic Conference and never lost a conference game, including six wins over USF in the AAC Tournament. Six of USF’s current players, including its full starting lineup, were on the team during its last matchup with UConn in the 2020 AAC Tournament semifinal. Up until last season, UConn had spoiled four AAC Championship games for the Bulls. But with the Huskies now in the Big East, USF was able to win the program’s first AAC regular season and tournament titles in 2021. Last season, USF longtime coach Jose Fernandez won the conference’s Coach of the Year honor and guard Elisa Pinzan won Most Improved Player of the Year while Maria Alvarez winning co-Sixth Player of the Year.
Connecticut Post

UConn women defeat Minnesota to advance in Battle 4 Atlantis

UConn’s early double-digit lead had been erased to one. The Huskies’ aggressive defensive pressure started before half court yet ended at the perimeter, allowing for Minnesota to make 3-pointer after 3-pointer after 3-pointer. That was the first half of Saturday’s game. In the second half, UConn regained its momentum, kept...
