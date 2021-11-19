First Amazon 4-Star store in Ohio will be at Kenwood mall

Starbucks Corp. is teaming up with Amazon to provide in-store customers with frictionless checkout. The first “Starbucks Pickup with Amazon Go” location has opened in mid-town Manhattan, at 59th Street between Park and Lexington Avenues. The store is a combination of the Starbucks Pickup format, which primarily accepts orders that are placed through the Starbucks app prior to the customer arriving at the store, and the “Just Walk Out” cashierless technology platform supporting the Amazon Go store format. The two companies, both based in Seattle, plan to open at least two more locations during the next year, with the second planned for midtown Manhattan, in the New York Times Building.
