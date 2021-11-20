St. Anthony PD says 4 missing siblings found safe

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Bloomington police are asking for help from the public in locating a missing woman described by her family as struggling with mental illness. Rosaleia Garcia Shelton, age 19, left home near 90th Street and Wentworth Ave. in Bloomington around on Nov. 22 and has not returned. Family members say she is a vulnerable "multicultural" female, about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 145 pounds, who was last seen wearing a long black coat, possibly gray pants and black tennis shoes and carrying a backpack with cats on it.
