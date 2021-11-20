St. Anthony PD says 4 missing siblings found safe

MINNEAPOLIS — Police are investigating a double homicide after a pregnant woman – carrying twins – was shot in the stomach in north Minneapolis in September. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, just after 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 18, the woman was standing outside in the area of 23rd Avenue North and Bryant Avenue North when she was shot. She was taken to North Memorial by a private vehicle, where she survived but the two unborn babies did not.

