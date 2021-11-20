ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Florida Gators vs. Missouri Tigers: Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

By Zach Goodall
AllGators
AllGators
 5 days ago

Will the Florida Gators manage to win an SEC road game this year? That is to be determined on Saturday.

Florida is set to face the Missouri Tigers this afternoon in Columbia, Mo., in what will be its final away conference matchup of the 2021 season. The Gators have yet to pick up a win on the road against an SEC opponent, losing games to Kentucky, LSU and South Carolina over their last six games, each of those opponents being unranked.

This could be one of the biggest tests of head coach Dan Mullen's career as UF's head coach, as it would be hard for the Florida faithful, boosters, and administration to stomach a sixth defeat in one season 11 months removed from an SEC Championship appearance.

You can find everything you need to know about the matchup below.

Florida Gators (5-5) vs. Missouri Tigers (5-5)

Where: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium, Columbia, Mo.

When: Saturday, Nov. 20 at 4:00 P.M. ET

Watch: SEC Network | Also available on fuboTV

Weather: 58°, mostly cloudy with a zero percent chance of precipitation at kickoff, per Weather.com.

Radio: Gators IMG Sports Network, Sirius Channel: 384 [XM] / 974 [App]

Odds: Florida is considered a 9-point favorite, according to Sports Illustrated Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 69.

Series history: The series is tied, 5-5. Florida defeated Missouri at home by a score of 41-17 in October 2020.

Important stories

  • Can Dan Mullen save his job with the Gators?
  • Gators rolling with Emory Jones at QB; Anthony Richardson "back to 100%"
  • Three Gators accept Senior Bowl invites: Zachary Carter, Dameon Pierce, Jeremiah Moon

The rundown

Florida lost three games in a row before having to pull off a second-half comeback to defeat FCS Samford at home last Saturday. How could anyone confidently bet on the Gators to end their SEC road losing streak against a Missouri team that can expose their defensive issues?

Despite the removal of Todd Grantham as defensive coordinator before Samford, the Gators gave up 530 yards and 52 points to the Bulldogs last Saturday under rookie play-caller Christian Robinson's lead. It was the highest number of points an FCS team has scored an SEC opponent in history.

Missouri, meanwhile, owns the conference's top running back in yardage this year in Tyler Badie, while quarterback Connor Bazelak ranks fourth in the SEC in passing yardage.

Now, Missouri's defense has been as miserable as Florida's has been at times throughout the year, giving up 40+ points in three of its losses this year. A week removed from a school-record setting performance, Emory Jones has a chance to shine yet again against the Tigers alongside UF's dynamic rushing attack, as Missouri ranks No. 13 in the conference in total defense and last in rushing defense.

Perhaps Florida will find a way to avoid a winless SEC road record in 2021 if Jones and Co. perform their best on Saturday. But odds are, it will take outdueling Bazelak, Badie and fellow contributors in a hostile environment, something the Gators have yet to prove they can do this year.

For what the transitive property is worth in projecting games, Missouri is fresh off of a 31-28 victory at home against South Carolina, the same Gamecocks team that beats Florida 40-17 just two weeks ago.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

AllGators

Roster Building Blocks for the Next Florida Gators Head Coach

Out with the old and in with the new: The Florida Gators are in the process of finding their next head football coach. Beyond salary, location, facilities and program accolades, candidates will analyze the rosters they're considering taking over before signing the dotted line. Florida's may not seem overly promising amid a 5-6 season, but rest assured, whoever takes the job will inherit a good bit of talent at every position and will be trusted to build around those players.
NFL
AllGators

Watch: Tyree Appleby Hits Buzzer-Beater as Florida Gators Beat Ohio State

"Here's Appleby, for a game-winner. A three-ball. YES! IT'S GOOD!" Mick Hubert shouted exuberantly into his microphone on Wednesday night. The No. 23 Florida Gators fended off the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Beach Division Championship round of the Fort Myers Tip-Off, and they couldn't have asked for a more heroic effort from senior guard Tyree Appleby.
FLORIDA STATE
