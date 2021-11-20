Florida Gators vs. Missouri Tigers: Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

Will the Florida Gators manage to win an SEC road game this year? That is to be determined on Saturday.

Florida is set to face the Missouri Tigers this afternoon in Columbia, Mo., in what will be its final away conference matchup of the 2021 season. The Gators have yet to pick up a win on the road against an SEC opponent, losing games to Kentucky, LSU and South Carolina over their last six games, each of those opponents being unranked.

This could be one of the biggest tests of head coach Dan Mullen's career as UF's head coach, as it would be hard for the Florida faithful, boosters, and administration to stomach a sixth defeat in one season 11 months removed from an SEC Championship appearance.

Florida Gators (5-5) vs. Missouri Tigers (5-5)

Where: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium, Columbia, Mo.

When: Saturday, Nov. 20 at 4:00 P.M. ET

Watch: SEC Network | Also available on fuboTV

Weather: 58°, mostly cloudy with a zero percent chance of precipitation at kickoff, per Weather.com.

Radio: Gators IMG Sports Network, Sirius Channel: 384 [XM] / 974 [App]

Odds: Florida is considered a 9-point favorite, according to Sports Illustrated Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 69.

Series history: The series is tied, 5-5. Florida defeated Missouri at home by a score of 41-17 in October 2020.

Florida lost three games in a row before having to pull off a second-half comeback to defeat FCS Samford at home last Saturday. How could anyone confidently bet on the Gators to end their SEC road losing streak against a Missouri team that can expose their defensive issues?

Despite the removal of Todd Grantham as defensive coordinator before Samford, the Gators gave up 530 yards and 52 points to the Bulldogs last Saturday under rookie play-caller Christian Robinson's lead. It was the highest number of points an FCS team has scored an SEC opponent in history.

Missouri, meanwhile, owns the conference's top running back in yardage this year in Tyler Badie, while quarterback Connor Bazelak ranks fourth in the SEC in passing yardage.

Now, Missouri's defense has been as miserable as Florida's has been at times throughout the year, giving up 40+ points in three of its losses this year. A week removed from a school-record setting performance, Emory Jones has a chance to shine yet again against the Tigers alongside UF's dynamic rushing attack, as Missouri ranks No. 13 in the conference in total defense and last in rushing defense.

Perhaps Florida will find a way to avoid a winless SEC road record in 2021 if Jones and Co. perform their best on Saturday. But odds are, it will take outdueling Bazelak, Badie and fellow contributors in a hostile environment, something the Gators have yet to prove they can do this year.

For what the transitive property is worth in projecting games, Missouri is fresh off of a 31-28 victory at home against South Carolina, the same Gamecocks team that beats Florida 40-17 just two weeks ago.

