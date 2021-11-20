ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Offset fertilizer costs with variable-rate technology

By Laurie Bedord
Agriculture Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoaring fertilizer costs, at their highest levels since 2008, are impacting 2022 planting decisions. Analysts predict a correction is unlikely in the near term. According to the USDA’s Illinois Production Cost Report in October, the average price for urea was $810 per metric ton compared to $352 per metric ton in...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Live cattle leap to fresh 4-1/2 year high on higher cash, beef demand

CHICAGO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) live cattle futures rose for a sixth consecutive session on Wednesday, and the front-month contract touched its highest point in four-and-a-half years, on higher cash market prices and strong beef demand. Most contracts posted life-of-contract highs, extending a multi-session rally, amid...
AGRICULTURE
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Ag barometer: Rising fertilizer costs continue to concern farmers

The skyrocketing cost and limited supply of fertilizer, combined with increases in other input costs continues to concern farmers according to the latest Purdue Ag Economy Barometer. The survey found farmer sentiment weakened for a second month in a row. Farmers' deciding this winter how many acres of each crop...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Markets retreat on pre-Thanksgiving liquidation, profit-taking

CHICAGO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell from multi-year highs on Wednesday and corn and soybeans eased in a profit-taking and liquidation sell-off ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. A firmer U.S. dollar added pressure, but losses in corn and soy were tempered by signs of improved export demand.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. corn, soybean harvests reach 95% complete, USDA reports

The U.S. farmers near completion of this year’s corn and soybean harvests, according to the USDA Crop Progress Report. As of Sunday, the USDA pegged the U.S. corn harvest at 95% complete vs. a 92% five-year average. The corn harvest in Indiana is 91% complete. In Iowa, farmers have picked...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat futures hit 9-year peaks on supply worries, robust demand

CHICAGO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat futures and K.C. hard red winter wheat futures scaled their highest peaks in nearly nine years on Tuesday on global supply concerns and strong demand from world buyers. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March soft red winter wheat futures contract settled up 10 cents at $8.67-1/2 a bushel after hitting a contract high of $8.68-1/4, the highest for a most-active contract since December 2012. Most contracts posted life-of-contract highs. * Actively traded K.C. March hard red winter wheat added 17-1/2 cents to settle at $8.84 a bushel. December futures hit the highest point for a front-month contract since December 2012. Nearly all HRW wheat contracts posted contract highs. * MGEX March spring wheat ended 13-3/4 cents higher at $10.45-1/2 a bushel. * Wheat futures were down early in Tuesday's session in a profit-taking setback from Monday's strong gains. But prices rebounded on continued concerns about tightening global supplies amid rising demand. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) cut its winter wheat crop condition rating by 2 percentage points in a weekly report late on Monday. Analysts had expected a steady rating. * Excessive rains in Australia stalled its harvest and threatened crop quality less than a week after heavy rains disrupted grain exports from western Canada. * Early harvest results for Australia's near-record wheat crop are showing lower-than-expected protein levels, raising concerns over supplies to a market already suffering shortfalls from key Northern Hemisphere exporters. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Peter Cooney)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat hits 9-year peak on global supply worries; soybeans firm

SINGAPORE, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose on Wednesday for a fourth consecutive session to scale its highest level since December 2012 as concerns about global supplies underpinned the market. Soybeans gained ground after closing lower although worries about world demand kept a lid on prices. "We don't see...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans end weaker on profit-taking, pre-holiday positioning

CHICAGO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures ended lower on Tuesday on position squaring ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday and profit-taking following solid gains the previous day, traders said. * Chicago Board of Trade January soybean futures settled 1-1/4 cents lower at $12.73 a bushel. * CBOT January soyoil was up 0.73 cent at 60.08 cents per lb. January soymeal closed $7.60 lower at $356.10 per ton. * Traders are monitoring weather in South American soybean areas. Rains in Brazil have been lighter than normal, while Argentina's soy region received good rains this week. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said that 95% of the U.S. soybean crop was harvested as of Sunday, a point below the average trade forecast. * Global production of the top four vegetable oils - palm, sunflower, soy and rapeseed oils - is likely to rise the highest in four years, leading analyst Thomas Mielke said. (Reporting by Karl Plume; editing by David Evans)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

How EarthOptics gives consumers carbon storage power

A new product labeling initiative from EarthOptics will help consumers buy products that demonstrate the ag-sourced ingredients contribute positively to world carbon neutrality goals. The “Soil Carbon Project” will measure the amount of carbon stored in a farm’s soil, giving retailers a chance to market the climate-saving virtues of their...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fertilizer#Herbicides#Crop Protection#Potash#The Climate Corp#Fieldview#Automatic Zone Creation#Climate
Agriculture Online

USDA cuts U.S. ag export forecast amid weaker soybean demand

CHICAGO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) cut its U.S. farm exports forecast for next year on Tuesday, citing weaker soybean demand from China and lower bean prices. USDA's Economic Research Service said it now expects U.S. agricultural exports to hit $175.5 billion in fiscal year...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

The little things add up in profitable dairy management

If you are managing your dairy herd solely from the farm’s financial statements, you may be missing opportunities to maximize profitability. “Dairy farm finances come as a result of managing the biology of the dairy cow well,” explains Mike Lormore, head of U.S. cattle technical services for Zoetis. “That doesn’t mean you don’t need to have a good financial plan. In today’s market, you absolutely need to understand how to use risk management tools. Ultimately, your financial outcome is going to be the result of the performance of your herd.”
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Meat prices climb on high demand and supply constraints

Strong consumer demand for meat and labor shortages at packing plants were factors in persistently high meat prices this year, said the USDA on Tuesday in a monthly report on food inflation. Meat prices were forecast to climb by 6.5% this year, double its long-term average of 3.2% annually. “Prices...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Agriculture Online

Deere posts profit surge on soaring farm income

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Deere & Co surpassed market estimates for quarterly profit on Wednesday, as a surge in crop and livestock prices encouraged farmers to splurge on tractors and combines. The results sent shares of the world’s largest farm equipment maker 3% higher in premarket trading and eased some...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Corn up 3-4 cents, soybeans up 2-4 cents, wheat down 1-2 cents

CHICAGO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Wednesday. Note: Markets will be closed on Thursday, November 25, in observance of the U.S. Thanksgiving Holiday. Trade will resume Friday, November 26. WHEAT - Down 1 to 2 cents per bushel * Wheat traded near even overnight on light volume ahead of the U.S. holiday, supported by eroded quality in Australia's crop due to excessive rainfall. * Dryness across the U.S. Great Plains threatens recently planted winter wheat crops in the region which could inhibit production in 2022. * Early harvest results for Australia's near record wheat crop are showing lower-than-expected protein levels, raising concerns over supplies to a market already suffering shortfalls from key Northern Hemisphere exporters. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat last traded 1-1/2 cents lower at $8.54-1/2 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat last added 3 cents to $8.81-3/4, and MGEX December spring wheat eased 3/4 cent to $10.37-1/2. CORN - Up 3 to 4 cents per bushel * Corn firmed overnight, supported by export demand and continued uncertainty around input costs for next year's crop. * Exporters sold 100,000 tonnes of corn to Mexico for delivery during the 2021/2022 marketing year, the USDA said. * South Korea's Feed Leaders Committee (FLC) purchased around 50,000 to 65,000 tonnes of animal feed corn in a deal on Wednesday, European traders said. * A global shortage of nitrogen fertilizer is driving the input's prices to record levels, prompting corn farmers to delay purchases and raising the risk of a spring scramble to apply the crop nutrient before planting season. * December corn last traded 3 cents firmer at $5.83-1/2 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 2 to 4 cents per bushel * Soybeans added overnight, though pressure remains from forecasts for rain across Brazil and Argentina, while lower export forecasts from the U.S. add weight. * Exporters sold 330,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations for delivery during the 2021/2022 marketing year, the USDA said. * The USDA cut its U.S. soybean exports forecast by $3.9 billion to $28.4 billion for the fiscal year started October 1, citing weaker soybean demand from China and lower bean prices. * Soybean meal exports were forecast to slump $800 million to $4.9 billion. * January soybeans last traded 3-1/4 cents higher at $12.76-1/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Indian farmers hold soybeans as government measures cut prices

SATARA, India, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Indian farmer Suresh Dhane harvested soybeans from an acre of land nearly a month ago, but like millions of others has been holding onto his crop instead of selling it to oilseed processors, hoping prices will rise. Slow farmer selling has reduced oilseed crushing...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Early Australia wheat harvest shows lower protein, raising supply woes

SINGAPORE, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Early harvest results for Australia's near record wheat crop are showing lower-than-expected protein levels, raising concerns over supplies to a market already suffering shortfalls from key Northern Hemisphere exporters. Australia is expected to be a key wheat exporter in the 2021-22 season, but heavy rains...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat nears 9-year peak on supply concerns, strong demand

CHICAGO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rallied to their highest in nearly nine years on Monday as ill-timed rains in Australia and rising Russian wheat prices stoked concerns about tightening supplies among the world's top exporters. Corn and soybeans followed wheat higher, with additional support from a waning...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans end higher on rising soyoil, spillover support from wheat

CHICAGO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures firmed on Monday on strong demand, rising soyoil prices and spillover support from surging wheat futures, traders said. * Chicago Board of Trade January soybean futures settled 11 cents higher at $12.74-1/4 a bushel. * CBOT January soyoil was up 1.29 cents at 59.35 cents per lb. January soymeal closed 90 cents lower at $363.70 per ton. * Strong soy crushing margins underpinned demand for beans from domestic buyers. Active overseas shipments supported basis values in the export market. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said 1.684 million tonnes of soybeans were inspected for export last week, in line with trade estimates. * China's October soybean imports from the United States fell sharply from the previous year, customs data showed on Sunday, hit by poor demand and limited exports. * The USDA is expected to report the U.S. soybean crop as 96% harvested as of Sunday in weekly data due for release later on Monday afternoon, according to analysts polled by Reuters. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Peter Cooney)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Locus AG’s carbon platform promises $48 over 4 years

One player in the carbon storage industry has tweaked its program to become more attractive to farmers by adding new incentives and removing some of the uncertainties that farmers worry about. Locus Agricultural Solutions’ CarbonNOW program promises its members a minimum of $48 over a four-year commitment, plus extra performance...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. soy giants linked to 'green land grabbing' case in Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 23 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Two giant U.S. commodity traders bought soybeans in Brazil from farmers trying to evict a traditional community from South America's largest savanna, where deforestation is hastening global warming, watchdog group Global Witness found on Tuesday. The Brazilian grains producers, who say...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy