Offset fertilizer costs with variable-rate technology

CHICAGO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Wednesday. Note: Markets will be closed on Thursday, November 25, in observance of the U.S. Thanksgiving Holiday. Trade will resume Friday, November 26. WHEAT - Down 1 to 2 cents per bushel * Wheat traded near even overnight on light volume ahead of the U.S. holiday, supported by eroded quality in Australia's crop due to excessive rainfall. * Dryness across the U.S. Great Plains threatens recently planted winter wheat crops in the region which could inhibit production in 2022. * Early harvest results for Australia's near record wheat crop are showing lower-than-expected protein levels, raising concerns over supplies to a market already suffering shortfalls from key Northern Hemisphere exporters. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat last traded 1-1/2 cents lower at $8.54-1/2 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat last added 3 cents to $8.81-3/4, and MGEX December spring wheat eased 3/4 cent to $10.37-1/2. CORN - Up 3 to 4 cents per bushel * Corn firmed overnight, supported by export demand and continued uncertainty around input costs for next year's crop. * Exporters sold 100,000 tonnes of corn to Mexico for delivery during the 2021/2022 marketing year, the USDA said. * South Korea's Feed Leaders Committee (FLC) purchased around 50,000 to 65,000 tonnes of animal feed corn in a deal on Wednesday, European traders said. * A global shortage of nitrogen fertilizer is driving the input's prices to record levels, prompting corn farmers to delay purchases and raising the risk of a spring scramble to apply the crop nutrient before planting season. * December corn last traded 3 cents firmer at $5.83-1/2 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 2 to 4 cents per bushel * Soybeans added overnight, though pressure remains from forecasts for rain across Brazil and Argentina, while lower export forecasts from the U.S. add weight. * Exporters sold 330,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations for delivery during the 2021/2022 marketing year, the USDA said. * The USDA cut its U.S. soybean exports forecast by $3.9 billion to $28.4 billion for the fiscal year started October 1, citing weaker soybean demand from China and lower bean prices. * Soybean meal exports were forecast to slump $800 million to $4.9 billion. * January soybeans last traded 3-1/4 cents higher at $12.76-1/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

