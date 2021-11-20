ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

The Glassware Set That Every Minimalist Needs In Their Home

thezoereport.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe season of elaborate table settings is officially here. And while tablecloths, plates, and seasonal centerpieces are likely at top of mind, one mustn’t overlook the power of a chic glassware set. Timeless and stunning drinking glasses will serve you well (pun intended), even beyond the holiday entertaining season, which is...

www.thezoereport.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

This $20 Organizer Saved so Much Cabinet Space in My Tiny Kitchen

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you have drawers in your kitchen right now, cherish them. Yes, I’m talking drawers where you store silverware, dish towels, cooking tools, and basically anything else that you regularly use in the kitchen. When I moved to my new apartment, I quickly discovered that there isn’t a single drawer in my kitchen. You heard that right — not one! Which means that I can’t even make use of the OXO organizer Kitchn’s executive lifestyle director loves, these expert-approved drawer organizers, or this chic tray to tidy up a junk drawer. One particular downside of this design is the lack of a spice drawer. To remedy this, we’d initially shoved four roommates’ worth of seasonings into our cabinet, taking up almost an entire shelf and wasting precious storage space. That is, until I decided to think vertically with these $20 wall-mounted floating shelves.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

This Is the Color Experts Say You Should Paint Your Kitchen In 2022

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. New year, new hue. If one of your resolutions for 2022 is to spruce up your space with a lick of paint, start thinking about it now so you can grab a great deal on all the essentials during Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Whether you’re a fan of the various shades of green we’ve seen in the color of the year reports, or something a little more “out there”, consider the top paint trends that are set to become huge hits in the new year ahead.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Domaine

27 Dreamy Bedroom Decorating Ideas for Women of Any Age

A bedroom refresh is necessary for everyone at some point in our lives. Maybe your style changes, you've moved to a new space, or you're just ready for something new. Hunting for inspiration can be overwhelming, with hundreds of photos on Instagram, Pinterest, and Google filling your screen all at once. If you're not sure where to start, don't worry.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Domaine

14 Stone Kitchen Backsplash Ideas That Really Rock

Considering a stone kitchen backsplash? First of all, good choice. They’re beautiful, timeless, and add a ton of character to any kitchen. In selecting, there are two very different aesthetic routes you can choose from: rough, textured stacked stones that create a rustic, organic look, or sleek, modern stone backsplashes, like quartzite or marble.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glassware#Minimalist#Tzr
theeverygirl.com

10 Holiday Living Rooms We Want to Copy Immediately

Nothing marks the start of the holiday season quite like bringing out a dusty box of holiday decor from the depths of a storage closet, turning on a cheesy Christmas movie starring Vanessa Hudgens for some cheerful background noise, whipping up some hot chocolate, and decking the halls to make your home a festive wonderland.
INTERIOR DESIGN
TrendHunter.com

Minimalist Gardener Kitchen Appliances

The conceptual 'Balance' at-home plant cultivator has been designed by Designer Dot as a modern appliance for the home that would provide inhabitants with the ability to grow their own fresh produce in a simple yet efficient way. The system works by having plant pods placed in the drawers and providing them with just the right amount of water along with ample light via LEDs. The drawer-style gardening system will diffuse light gently out of the drawers to prevent them from causing glare for those in the space.
HOME & GARDEN
yankodesign.com

Furniture Designs that transform + function as clever space savers for modern homes!

Finding a spacious apartment in our urban cities is a rarity! And if you’ve managed to scrounge one up, then you’re an exception and a very lucky one that is! Because let’s be honest, our modern apartments can be pretty cramped. Space constraint is a major issue, and we often find ourselves squeezing through our own belongings. It’s the ultimate test of our maneuvering skills. However, transforming furniture designs are an ingenious solution to this issue of space restraints. And, we’ve curated a collection of super functional and space-saving furniture designs that promise to not only transform themselves but your living space as well! From robotic furniture that transforms from a bed to a home office desk to a work desk that can transform into a lounger – these innovative furniture designs promise to be the best investments of 2021!
INTERIOR DESIGN
thezoereport.com

10 Iconic Pieces of Jewelry That Will Never Go Out of Style

The best fine jewelry in the world has an air of gravitas that cannot be ignored. And while the materials, craftsmanship, and designer label can add up to a hefty price tag, there are some investments that are still definitely worth the splurge. When it comes to investing in a piece of iconic jewelry, it’s best to opt for something that will never go out of style — something timeless, according to Jennie Yoon, founder and CEO of Kinn, a luxury jewelry brand that focuses on creating modern heirlooms meant to last for generations. To Yoon, what determines timelessness begins with a piece’s quality, material, and design.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
WBRE

Best rustic Christmas decor

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which rustic Christmas decor is best?  Modern minimalist designs have their appeal, but rustic Christmas decor has a charm other styles can’t match. You can easily incorporate a rustic look throughout the year, but at Christmastime, it really shines. On shivering winter nights, there’s nothing better […]
HOME & GARDEN
KTLA.com

7 essential wood-carving tools every beginner needs

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What are the best essential wood-carving tools every beginner needs?. Maybe you’re an aspiring carpenter, or maybe just someone who has extra time on their hands. Whatever the case, there’s nothing like creating something from nothing with your own two hands. Wood carving is an activity that provides just the creative outlet you need to satisfy you when you’re feeling restless or bored. But you can’t just use any knife to cut any wood. Most wood carvers use soft, porous woods like basswood, aspen or walnut. They also have knives made specifically for woodcutting, with different shapes and sizes to make sculpting easier.
LIFESTYLE
TrendHunter.com

Minimalist Pet Decor Products

This conceptual modern pet furniture collection has been designed by Nicolas Cunsolo as a range of products for consumers seeking out a way to keep their furry friend happy and comfortable without losing sight of aesthetic preferences. The various pieces in the collection include a dog pet that is devoid...
PETS
Wide Open Country

Wall Christmas Trees: For Minimalists & Homes With Curious Toddlers & Pets

Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. It may hurt to leave traditions behind, but as long as you have a spare wall, there's enough room to still put up your six-foot-tall tree and a wall Christmas tree. So, what's up with wall Christmas trees? For some, it's appealing, so babies and pets stay out of ornaments. They're also great for small spaces, such as studios and dorms. And for some, it's an excuse for an extra tree in the house. Either way, I'm all for seeing these trendy pieces in homes.
PETS
TrendHunter.com

Minimalist Winterized Apparel

Premium urban apparel brand Vallier has unveiled its Fall/Winter 21/22 collection, a modest-sized capsule consisting of classic pieces designed to withstand winter's harsh conditions. The collection aims to merge sleek, contemporary design aesthetics with high-tech, functional materials. The result is a range of minimalist men's, women's, and unisex garments, including...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thezoereport.com

The ‘Hobo’ Bag Is Back, So It Seems

Of all the eras of fashion, the most hotly debated is the early aughts. If you got dressed during this period of time, then you’re keenly aware that it was riddled with now-questionable trends (ultra low-rise jeans), befuddling outfit combinations (denim mini skirts and Ugg boots), and nonsensical accessories (bug-eye sunglasses). There are some trends of the early 2000s that remain a memory while others, like the ‘hobo’ bag, have managed to evolve and shape shift into a version that feels modern for right now. In fact, the hobo bag trend is among the more talked-about handbag silhouettes, especially following the Spring/Summer 2022 season where it was spotted on buzzy runways like Khaite and Lemaire.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hermoney.com

16 Cheap Essentials That Every Dorm Room Needs

Stock up your dorm room in style with these 16 affordable (but oh-so-necessary) things that we just can’t live without. You’ll be so thankful you grabbed these now. It’s never too early for families with college-bound kids to start collecting dorm items for the fall semester — but trust me when I say that less is more. I’ve now moved two kids away to college, and I’ve seen the size of those rooms. (Yes, in some cases, they’re bigger than they used to be, but they’re still really hard to fit everything into.)
SHOPPING
TrendHunter.com

Minimalist Design-Conscious Boot Sets

The Harry Potter Hogwarts Set is a celebratory version of the book series that captured the imagination of several generations and is focused on helping adult fans keep a copy in their home. The style-conscious book set includes all seven novels that are each characterized by their clean, monochromatic appearance across the cover. The outer edges of the books combine to show off a distant image of Hogwarts along with the corresponding numbers on the bottom.
APPAREL
purewow.com

The One Thing Every Holiday Party Needs This Year

You’ve seen the latest holiday decorating trends—vintage tree trimmings, dried floral wreaths and neon holiday signs (a millennial favorite). But there’s a new decor sheriff in town that’s been taking over Instagram and Pinterest feeds alike: the balloon garland. (ICYMI, they’re the artfully arranged, hanging balloon embellishments that you’ve been seeing in the background of baby showers, weddings, parties and more…only this time they’re getting the holiday treatment.) Here, everything you need to know.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

10 Versatile Cashmere Looks That Every Winter Wardrobe Needs

Cozy season is here. This year, we are all about leaning on classic designs to build a timeless cold-weather wardrobe. And if there’s one brand that’s caught our eye, it’s MOTF: a luxurious but affordable collection of elegant cashmere and wool that will help you feel chic from head to toe.
APPAREL
thezoereport.com

Meet The Chicest Home Decor Gifts Of The Season

Over the past couple of years, many of us have come to especially cherish our spaces. So it’s natural to want to make them as inviting, cozy, and, yes, chic as possible. That being said, home decor gifts make perfect sense for practically everyone on your list this holiday season.
INTERIOR DESIGN
thespruce.com

What Every Scorpio Needs to Know Before Decorating Their Home

Decorating your home can be a fun and exciting experience, especially when you can show off your personality in your decor. While we may look to the latest trends to start the decorating process, we all have our own preferences and ideas about how to make our home look stylish. While some signs are known to have a natural talent for decorating, other signs might have a different experience: a perfect example being the reserved, passionate Scorpio.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy