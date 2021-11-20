What’s happening at East 105th and Cedar?

One of the busiest intersections by the Cleveland Clinic is preparing for a large mixed-use development, bringing almost 200 new apartment units and a new grocery store right in the middle of one of the region’s food deserts .

Kevin Barry What's now an open parking lot and empty lot could soon become a large grocery store with nearly 200 apartments above it.

The plan got schematic approval from the City of Cleveland Planning Commission earlier this month. Plans call for a 40,000 square foot Meijer grocery store on the ground floor with 190 apartments above it, right on the corner of Cedar Avenue and East 105th Street. Farther south on East 105th, there is a three-level parking garage with about 100 spaces for the apartments and 105 spaces for the grocery store.

Kevin Barry The fence at the site used to have a Wall of Love with bags holding necessities for people who need it. All that remained were the pieces of bags that had been ripped off and the sign.

Early designs show the apartments being set back from the edge of the building in an attempt to make walking on the 8-foot sidewalks below more comfortable for pedestrians near the roughly 3-acre plot of land.

Plans for the future

The new development could break ground next year at a time when the Fairfax community it sits in is getting a lot of development attention. County Records show The Cleveland Clinic Foundation and Fairfax Renaissance Development Corporation own much of the land around the development. Plans for Innovation Square promise to build a new mixed-income community with a variety of housing options to fill in what are now vacant plots of land.

The Opportunity Corridor just opened south of the intersection, connecting University Circle to East 55th Street and I-490 and creating plenty of space for future development and revitalization .

The Community’s history

The corner used to be the location of the Calvary Hill Baptist Church. The group’s website says it moved to that location at East 103rd Street and Cedar Avenue in March of 1956 before relocating in 2017.

Kevin Barry A "No Parking Anytime" sign hangs on the fence guarding what used to be a church parking lot.

Nearby, residents who still live in between the plots owned by development organizations say they sometimes struggle to find the resources to make home repairs. A year ago, News 5 explained how there are a series of obstacles for homeowners in neighborhoods like Fairfax because of a history of redlining and limited modern-day resources.

