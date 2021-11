Coach K walked out of the tunnel much the same as he had hundreds of times before. But something was special about this one. Head coach Mike Krzyzewski and the Blue Devils hosted Army in Cameron Indoor Stadium for Krzyzewski’s final home opener, and what better way to kick off this home stretch than to play against the school where it all began for Krzyzewski. It wasn’t Duke’s most polished game of basketball, but the Blue Devils worked their way to a 82-56 win behind 18 points from Paolo Banchero and another all-around performance from Wendell Moore Jr.

BASKETBALL ・ 12 DAYS AGO