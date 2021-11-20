ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

I fought for Sally Clark and other cot death mothers. I’m still haunted by their fate

By John Sweeney
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12wEMN_0d2jegqm00
Sally Clark outside court with her husband Stephen after her conviction was ruled unsafe on 29 January 2003.

Child abuse is an evil thing but it’s always worse when the perpetrator is the state. Twenty-two years ago this month, Sally Clark was convicted of murdering her two baby boys, Christopher and Harry, and blaming it on cot death. She was sentenced to life in prison. There was a secret sentence, crueller even than that. The murder charge meant that in the family court, behind closed doors, she lost the right to be a mother to her surviving son, and that extra cruelty broke her. The British state committed child abuse by depriving her third boy of his mother for no good reason.

The question at the heart of Sally’s tragedy – and those of Angela Cannings and Donna Anthony – was not, “Who murdered this child?” but, “Was there a crime?”. And the truth was there had been no crime. In none of these cases was there any good evidence of child abuse, let alone child murder. There is a fourth case, that of Kathleen Folbigg, an Australian mother who lost four children. She is still in prison. These tragedies are examined in a major new series by Discovery +, released this weekend, on which I am interviewed.

Back in 1999 Professor Sir Roy Meadow was a kind of child abuse god, author of The ABC of Child Abuse and star witness for the crown. He advanced “Meadow’s Law”, that “unless proven otherwise, one cot death is tragic, two is suspicious and three is murder” and told the jury at Sally Clark’s trial that the chances of someone like Sally, a middle-class, non-smoking mother, having two cot deaths was “73 million to one”. This was an arrow that shot though Sally’s defence and one, it seemed at the time, for which there was no answer.

My interest in Sally’s case was all Martin Bell’s fault. Had my old journalist pal from Bosnia not stood for election in Tatton in 1997, he would not have made friends with the chaplain for the prison where Sally ended up. The Reverend Pauline Pullen pushed me up against a wall and jabbed me with her finger: “You’re the investigative reporter. Everybody in that prison, the cons, the screws, even the governor knows she’s innocent. Go on, Sweeney, do your job.”

I had recently left the Observer for BBC Radio 5 documentaries and luckily my producer, Bill Law, was already on the case. The more Bill and I dug, the more the evidence against Sally crumbled to dust.

The statistic “73 million-to-one” that Meadow used against Sally was, according to Peter Donnelly, professor of statistics at Oxford University, “just plain wrong”. The odds of a middle-class non-smoking mother having a cot death were 8,543-to-one. Sally lost two boys so 8,543 times 8,543 equals, roughly, “73 million-to-one”. It’s a schoolboy error to multiply odds in this way. By way of analogy, the moment a rank outsider wins the Grand National, the odds of it doing it again the following year drop massively. The true number the murder trial should have heard is that once you have suffered one cot death, the chances of a second are 60-1. The statistic Meadow gave the court was poisonously untrue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gYDP1_0d2jegqm00
Professor Sir Roy Meadow’s database was founded on court cases, not science. Photograph: Chris Young/PA

Meadow’s claims to be a scientist of standing fell apart when we learned that his database was not founded on laboratory science but on 81 court cases.that he had, in the words ofProfessor Jean Golding, “cherry-picked”. To save space, Meadow had shredded his research database so it was impossible to go through his workings. Jean Golding, professor of epidemiology at Bristol, compared his scientific rigour to “stamp-collecting” and said that he was not a reliable witness.

But it was Meadow’s Law that really took the biscuit. More boys than girls die from cot death which means that it is in some way genetic, though we don’t understand the exact mechanism. Our Radio 5 Live documentary on Sally Clark in 2001 ended like this: “Unless proven otherwise, one cot death is a tragedy and two cot deaths are a tragedy and three cot deaths are a tragedy.”

Mothers found guilty of killing their children are the lowest of the low in the British prison system. Word got back to us that, after our documentary was broadcast, the other prisoners were less cruel to Sally. Meanwhile Steve Clark, Sally’s husband, went through the mass of medical evidence not heard by the court. He found bacteria test results showing that baby Harry had Staphylococcus aureus in his spinal fluid, indicating he could have died from natural causes.

Angela Cannings suffered three cot deaths so, according to Meadow’s Law, she had to be a murderer. He gave evidence against her at her trial and she was duly convicted in 2002.

For BBC Real Story we investigated Angela’s family tree. The court had heard that there had been two cot deaths in Angela’s family but that was not thought to be a gamechanger. I had a hunch that there might be more in Angela’s Irish family. Assistant producer Sarah Mole went to the Dublin records office and discovered that Angela’s grandmother had had a cot death and her great-grandmother two.

After our programme went out Angela Cannings’s solicitor, the late Bill Bache called me. To my dying day I will remember the wonderment in his voice. “John, your programme…” “What is it, Bill?” He went on to explain that Angela’s half-sister, a woman Angela did not know existed, had got in touch to say that her two babies had both suffered life-threatening events. They were rushed to hospital and lived but the genetic pattern was crystal-clear.

Donna Anthony suffered two cot deaths and she, too, had been convicted on the evidence of Meadow. Once again, there was no credible evidence that she had committed any child abuse, let alone child murder.

In 2003 Meadow gave evidence against Trupti Patel, who had lost three babies and therefore, according to Meadow’s Law, was a murderer. But this time the jury got it, understanding that there is some kind of genetic factor at play, and she was cleared.

That same year, Sally Clark and then Angela Cannings were freed. Two years later, Donna Anthony was freed. George Hawks, her solicitor, explained: “She was convicted of the worst crime any mother can be convicted of – the murder of her own babies – but there was no direct evidence that she had done any such thing. She was condemned by theory based on suspicion which was masquerading as medical opinion, and it was completely wrong. The case against Donna was completely flawed and she is absolutely shattered about what has happened to her over the last seven years.”

Meadow’s work was not done. In 2005 Angela and Ian Gay were found guilty of manslaughter, following the death of their adopted son, Christian. The prosecution built their case on Meadow’s 1993 paper “Non-accidental salt poisoning”. The trial judge cited Meadow’s paper five times during his summing up.

For Radio 4’s File on 4, I spoke to both Professor Golding and Professor Ashley Grossman who questioned the science behind Meadow’s paper. Once again, nature – in this case diabetes insipidus which can raise salt level to a lethal state – was to blame rather than deliberate salt poisoning by two people. They, too, were freed.

Meadow was struck off by the GMC. He appealed and won, with one judge dissenting, and to this day his supporters defend him. Discovery + approached him for a comment but he did not reply.

In 2004 Meadow’s ex-wife, Gillian Paterson, suggested that he was a misogynist. She said: “I don’t think he likes women… although I can’t go into details, I’m sure he has a serious problem with women.”

Poor Sally never got over her enforced separation from her surviving child. I was doing battle against the Church of Scientology in Florida in 2007 when the news broke that Sally had died. I had to apologise to two ex-members of the church I was interviewing and walked away and burst into tears.

I remain haunted by her case and the others, and the fact that in the 21st century a witch-hunt, powered by ignorance and prejudice, had the power to destroy wholly innocent women. I fear that the same thing is happening in Australia, that Kathleen Folbigg, too, is a victim of a monstrous injustice.

The Baby Killer Conspiracy is available to stream now on Discovery+

Comments / 5

'Ellena Handbasket
4d ago

so he destroyed his research database so nobody could see where he was drawing his so-called information from. He knew he was in the wrong. He should be prosecuted.

Reply
7
Related
The Guardian

Four teenagers guilty of murdering 15-year-old Keon Lincoln

A 14-year-old boy and three other teenagers have been found guilty of murdering the schoolboy Keon Lincoln, who was shot and stabbed outside his home in January. Jurors returned a guilty verdict against the 14-year-old from Birmingham, as well as a youth aged 16 from Walsall, who was caught on CCTV armed with a large knife as Keon was attacked near his home in Handsworth.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
International Business Times

Mother Of Woman Whose Body Was Raped In Mortuary By Necrophile Speaks Out

A U.K. mother was arrested after she took a knife and rushed to a London police station to "punish" the necrophile who raped the body of her daughter. David Fuller, 67, pleaded guilty last week to killing Wendy Knell, 25, and Caroline Pierce, 20, in separate attacks in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, nearly 35 years ago. He also admitted 44 charges in relation to necrophilia involving women and girls aged between 9 and 100 in morgues in Sussex and Kent.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Danyal Hussein: Teenage Satanist sentenced to life in prison for murder of sisters in Wembley

The teenage Satanist who murdered two sisters in Wembley last year has been sentenced to life in jail with a minimum period of 35 years. Danyal Hussein, 19, fatally stabbed Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman in June 2020 as they celebrated a birthday in Fryent Country Park in North London.Mr Hussein had written a “blood pact” with a demon before the attack, in which he agreed to kill women in return for winning the lottery. Sentencing Hussein, Ms Justice Whipple told the court: “You had found these two women, you were a stranger to them, you surprised them, you terrified...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Child killer Colin Pitchfork returned to prison ‘after approaching young women in street’

Double child killer Colin Pitchfork was recalled to prison because he had been approaching young women in the streets, it has emerged.The 61-year-old was released on probation after spending 33 years in jail in September, but was taken back to prison last week just two months later because of concerns probation officers had.Pitchfork was sentenced to life in prison after he admitted raping and strangling two 15-year-old girls in the 1980s.After much public furore, the Probation Board agreed to release him earlier this year, although some of the most stringent licence conditions ever were attached.However, he is now back behind...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: Boy cried 'no-one loves me' before death

Audio recordings of a six-year-old boy crying "no-one loves me" and "no-one's gonna feed me" before his death have been released by police. The recordings have been played at the trial of his father Thomas Hughes and partner Emma Tustin who both deny murdering him. Arthur Labinjo-Hughes died of a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
Person
Steve Clark
BBC

Agencies missed chances to intervene before Gracie Crowder murder

Agencies "missed opportunities to intervene" before a 19-month-old girl was murdered by her mother, an inquest has heard. Katie Crowder was jailed for killing 19-month-old Gracie Crowder by scalding her in March last year. Nottingham Coroner's Court heard she told a therapist she had thoughts of wanting to kill someone...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Christy Giles: Model’s husband says it is his ‘worst fear’ she was drugged and attacked before death

The husband of Christy Giles says it is his “worst fear” that his wife was potentially drugged and attacked before her body was dumped outside a Los Angeles hospital.The 24-year-old model died after a night out partying in the city with friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, who remains in critical condition in hospital.Around 12 hours after the women were last seen, Giles’ lifeless body was left on the sidewalk outside Southern California Hospital in Culver City, where she was pronounced dead.Her mother, Dusty Giles, has said she believes her daughter was drugged and attacked before being left at the hospital...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Child Abuse#British#Australian#Discovery
The Independent

Police officers sacked after taking photos of murdered sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman

Two police officers have been sacked after taking photos of sisters Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry at the London park where they were murdered and calling them “dead birds” on social media. PC Jamie Lewis and former officer Deniz Jaffer were found guilty of gross misconduct at a tribunal on Wednesday, with their actions described as “hurtful, dishonest and unprofessional”. Lewis will be dismissed from the Metropolitan Police with immediate effect. Jaffer had already resigned from the force before the tribunal but would have been dismissed without notice if he were still a serving officer.Both men admitted last month to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother accused of murdering baby ‘snapped over stressful immigration process’

A 38-year-old woman who is on trial for the murder of her newborn baby is said to have “snapped” over the stress of applying to stay in the UK while also trying to support her family – including her husband who served for the British Army. Silipa Keresi, originally from Fiji, is accused of wrapping her son Maliki in a towel and dumping him in a woodland close to her home in Hythe, New Forest, Hampshire, on 5 March last year.The mother-of-four had asked for a termination earlier in the pregnancy but was told at 26 weeks and five days...
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Star Hobson murder trial: Mother made 'cruel' videos of toddler

A mother accused of killing her 16-month-old daughter has admitted making "cruel" videos of her shouting at the toddler. Star Hobson suffered a cardiac arrest and died in hospital on 22 September 2020. Her mother Frankie Smith, 20, and Savannah Brockhill, 28, both from Keighley, West Yorkshire, deny murder. A...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Shropshire Star

Brother denies murdering 15-year-old sister at holiday park

A 19-year-old has denied the murder of his younger sister at a holiday park. Matthew Selby pleaded not guilty to the murder of his sister Amanda, 15, when he appeared at Mold Crown Court by videolink from HMP Berwyn on Friday. She died after police were called to reports of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Lorna Middleton jailed for stabbing husband to death

A woman who murdered her husband in a stabbing attack at their home has been jailed for a minimum of 18 years. Lorna Middleton, 36, stabbed William Middleton, 38, in the heart after claiming he had failed to stick up for her in a row with a stranger. Police found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Tamworth killer jailed for stabbing and running over girlfriend

A man who stabbed and ran over his girlfriend during a psychotic episode after eating a cannabis brownie has been jailed for more than eight years. Lauren Bloomer, 25, was stabbed more than 30 times and died at the couple's Staffordshire home in November 2020. Jake Notman, who was cleared...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: Stepmum 'blamed boy for relationship troubles'

A stepmother accused of abusing and murdering a six-year-old boy said she blamed the child for her troubled relationship with his father. Arthur Labinjo-Hughes died after allegedly being poisoned with salt and enduring months of "cruel" punishment. The boy died of an unsurvivable brain injury in Solihull on 17 June...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

61K+
Followers
34K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy