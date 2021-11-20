ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Family hosting ‘march for justice’ following fatal shooting of former star Landstown football player in Chesapeake

By Julius Ayo
 5 days ago

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Family members and other community members are holding a ‘march for justice” event following the recent fatal shooting of a former star football player in Chesapeake.

PREVIOUS: Family mourns after former star Landstown football player fatally shot in car in Chesapeake

The family is holding the “March for Justice” event on Sunday, November 28, at 3 p.m. at the Waverton Apartments in Chesapeake.

The shooting occurred Saturday afternoon on October 9 in the 4000 block of Brookland Drive.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered 35-year-old Deveon Simmons who was shot and killed while sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot.

His young brother Kevin Simmons says Deveon was a star football player at Landstown High School. After a series of turns in his life, he was back in Hampton Roads coaching little league football in Virginia Beach.

“He just woke up happy all the time,” said his younger brother, Kevin Simmons. “It was never dull with him.”

“He loved football, so it was his way of staying with football as a coach,” Kevin Simmons said.

Kevin Simmons says his brother was leaving a game when he stopped to visit a friend in Chesapeake. That’s where police say Deveon Simmons was shot and killed.

The suspect is described as an unknown male last seen fleeing the area on foot.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

