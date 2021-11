Did you know Michigan has 26 different casinos throughout the state?. I'm pretty sure that it is no secret that I love a good casino trip. At this point in my life, I feel like I skipped a portion of dad life and jumped straight to old man. Being a huge fan of casinos, I was actually blown away by the fact that there are 26 casinos in Michigan, 11 of which are in the Upper Peninsula.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO