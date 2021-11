Local hospitals are still being squeezed by the pandemic, even as the number of Covid-19 patients being hospitalized has dropped in recent weeks. “We know that the hospitals are very busy, but it’s not just due to Covid,” said Sacramento County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye Thursday, at a media briefing on Covid-19. Since the beginning of the month, the number of daily hospitalized Covid-19 cases has declined from 179 to hit 149 as of Friday. “Major hospitals especially are still seeing quite a number of Covid cases, but they are still seeing a number of other conditions as well, and that’s keeping them pretty busy.”

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO