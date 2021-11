As the leaves begin to change, the days become colder and the nights longer, our old friend seasonal depression begins to creep in, making itself known. Seasonal depression, also known as seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is a mood disorder that is related to the changing of the seasons. It is most common for people to experience this at the end of fall and into the winter months. This probably has to do with it being colder and darker, which is the perfect environment for depression to thrive in.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO