Pets

Majority of dog owners pay more than £1,000 for their pets

By Poppie Platt
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe majority of dog owners pay more than £1,000 for their pets for the first time, due to a rise in demand for designer animals, the Dogs Trust has revealed. A Dogs Trust survey of 353,488 dog-owners found that more than half of respondents paid in excess of £1,000 for their...

www.telegraph.co.uk

countryliving.com

10 dog breeds that do not enjoy cuddles

While dogs are known for getting and giving affection, some breeds such as Bloodhounds, Chow Chows and Afghan Hounds prefer to have their own space. According to research published by The Scotsman, some canines are more likely to turn down cuddles and pats compared to others. Much like humans, not all dogs show affection the same way, with the study discovering that Scottish Terriers, Malamute pups and Cairn Terriers also don't enjoy cuddles.
PETS
InspireMore

This Dog Was So Covered In Sores They Couldn’t Identify His Breed, But Look At Him Now!

Watching a dog go from agony to living his best life is one of the most rewarding aspects of animal rescue. Mission Paws’ible rescues sick, abused, and neglected dogs from the streets of Bali in Indonesia. They don’t have a physical shelter yet, but they’re raising funds to build The Healing Centre to give these dogs a place to decompress and heal after they’ve been plucked from deplorable conditions.
PETS
Mental_Floss

The 8 Most Expensive Cat Breeds and 8 Most Expensive Dog Breeds

If you were to assume crossbreeding a wild cat with a domestic one would produce something quite special, you’d be right. And in this case, special also means expensive. According to All About Cats, the two costliest cat breeds in America both have wild blood. Topping the list is the Savannah cat, a cross between a domestic cat and a serval: a large-eared, long-legged creature with cheetah-like spots, native to Africa. A Savannah’s price tag could run anywhere from $1500 to a staggering $50,000. In second place is the Bengal cat, whose origins date back to 1965, when a female Asian leopard cat and a male domestic cat—both owned by a woman named Jean Mill—mated. Mill continued to breed those hybrids, and Bengals have gained popularity ever since. Today, you can take one home for somewhere between $1000 and $25,000.
PETS
One Green Planet

Pet Owners Grieve After Dog Dies From Plane Journey

Emma and Sean O’Farrell have a cautionary tale for all pet owners looking to travel with their pets after their devastating experience. The couple was moving from Toronto to the UK and were going to take their Bernese mountain dog, Scarlett, who was 8 years old at the time. Because...
PETS
The Independent

Is sleeping with your dog in the bed bad?

Every early morning, around 2am, my sleeping partner wakes me up because she’s thirsty and needs a bathroom break. Fortunately for her, she has no trouble going back to sleep. I know this because after this nightly ritual, I’m often wide-awake, listening to her gentle snores. By now, you may...
PETS
Fatherly

Looking For a New Family Dog? Hilarious List Says Avoid These 10 Breeds

There have been numerous studies that show the benefits of having a pet can have for kids. Having a lifelong companion — one that teaches children how to love and grieve, but also increases their health by keeping them in contact with germs — is a no-brainer to some families. Add that to the fact that having a furry friend around is fun for the parents, too.
PETS
pawtracks.com

Every pet owner should have this list of toxic foods that are harmful to dogs

You share a lot with your dog — playtime bonding sessions at the park, cuddle time on the sofa, and more — so it’s only natural to want to share a snack or two. While some people food is perfectly safe for your pup, there are also numerous human foods that are toxic to dogs you should know about.
PETS
SoJO 104.9

Mays Landing Resident Pleads With Pet Owners To Stop Bringing Random Dogs In Stores

You've seen it before. You're walking up and down the aisles of whatever store and you spot out of the corner of your eye a little dog in a stroller or carrier. Maybe, you've even seen a dog walking around the store that you think to yourself couldn't possibly be a service animal. There's a difference between a service animal and an emotional support animal. Usually, when retail employees see a dog walking around with his or her human, they're not going to ask questions. Would you? Honestly, it's probably not worth the risk of a potential discrimination claim or anything else of the sort.
ANIMALS
Telegraph

40% of pet owners believe pets more expensive than children

According to a survey conducted by OnePoll in partnership with MetLife for Pet Wellness Month, the average pet owner spends more than $4,500 on their pet's basic needs every year, and two in five pet owners believe that having a pet is just as, if not more, expensive than raising a child.
PETS
insideradio.com

Radio Connects Pet Products Advertisers with Dog Owners.

According to the American Pet Products Association (APPA), total 2020 sales exceeded $100 billion for the first time and 69.0 million households with a dog were responsible for most of that spending. Radio is a favorite media of most dog owners, especially Millennials and Gen Xers who owned dogs at...
PET SERVICES
arcamax.com

Pets Q&A: Dog owner worried about mushrooms in her lawn

DEAR JOAN — I just picked a mushroom out of my lawn. I have two beagles that eat everything. Is this a dangerous one? They are coming out everywhere!. Anything nontoxic to get rid of them if they are bad ones?. Sharon Stevens, Newark, California. DEAR SHARON: When it comes...
ANIMALS

