Sign up for our free newsletter about books, authors, reading and more

The Asotin County Library recently brought a program to Clarkston meant to engage kids in reading in a new way by making it an active, outdoor experience. Employees and volunteers from the library installed StoryWalk displays at two sites where children and parents can explore reading together as they go for a stroll. To create a StoryWalk, pages from a picture book are laminated and displayed in public places, such as shop windows or along a chain-link fence, Youth Services Librarian Mary Neuman explained.

CLARKSTON, WA ・ 10 DAYS AGO