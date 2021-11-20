ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulls' Devon Dotson: Scores season-high 25 points

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Dotson totaled 25 points (10-22 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, six rebounds and three steals across 36...

Devon Dotson Threw Down an Absolutely Ridiculous Dunk in the G-League

Devon Dotson is listed as 6’1″ on the official NBA website. Last night, in a Windy City Bulls matchup with the Motor City Cruise, he put three men on a poster. UM, OKAY, DOT. I SEE YOU. The small second-year guard has been one to pull off a flashy dunk...
CBS Sports

Bulls' Devon Dotson: Displaying all-around skillset

Dotson finished Wednesday's G League loss to Motor City with 16 points (5-19 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and one blocked shot across 40 minutes. This was Dotson's second straight double-double, and in each of the two games he has also tallied seven dimes. The 22-year-old is currently on a two-way contract with the NBA Bulls, who clearly see value in Dotson's ability to contribute in multiple areas. However, the former Kansas Jayhawk might struggle to get an opportunity to compete at the highest level if he's unable to improve upon his current 38.1 percent mark on field-goal attempts.
FanBuzz

Dennis Rodman’s Son Coming Into His Own at Washington State

Kids of NBA legends are proving they’re more than a last name. Bronny James is lighting it up at Sierra Canyon. Zaire Wade is headed to the NBA G-League. Shaquille O’Neal’s kids are dunking throughout college basketball. As for Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls great Dennis Rodman, we got an...
The Spun

Look: Photo Of LeBron James During Fight Goes Viral

A photo of LeBron James watching the fight between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Detroit Pistons is going viral on social media. Tensions boiled over for the Lakers and the Pistons on Sunday evening and LeBron was right in the mix of things. James was ejected from the contest...
firstsportz.com

Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
975thefanatic.com

The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
FanSided

Fan angle of LeBron-Isaiah Stewart fight is insane (Video)

A small army had to stop Isaiah Stewart from fighting LeBron James after a brawl nearly broke out during the Lakers-Pistons game. Stewart was punched in the eye/nose area at the free-throw line by James. It’s unclear if the incident was on purpose, but you can bet both players will be hearing from the league office.
Fox News

LeBron James gets 2 young Pacers fans tossed from game, one makes crying face on way out

LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers star, had two fans ejected during his team’s overtime victory on Wednesday night in a game against the Indiana Pacers. Reports indicated that it was not obvious what the fans did to aggravate James, who alerted one of the referees about the incident. After the game, James said, "I would never say it to a fan and a fan should never say it to a player," according to TMZ.
ClutchPoints

Controversial Lonzo Ball call in Rockets loss has Bulls coach Billy Donovan blasting refs

Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan was left scratching his head after a controversial call in their loss against the Houston Rockets. The Bulls, the third-seeded team in the East, fell short on their road game against the 2-16 Rockets on Wednesday night and it was a crucial call halfway through the fourth quarter that ended up changing the course of the game which, to be quite frank, Donovan didn’t really understand.
Hoops Rumors

NBA hands out suspensions for LeBron James, Isaiah Stewart

Lakers superstar LeBron James was suspended one game without pay and Pistons center Isaiah Stewart will serve a two-game suspension for their altercation on Sunday, the league announced in a press release. James was suspended for recklessly hitting Stewart in the face and initiating an on-court altercation. Stewart was given...
Syracuse.com

Jerami Grant has season-high 35 points, Pistons top Rockets

Houston — Jerami Grant scored a season-high 35 points to help the Detroit Pistons beat the Houston Rockets 112-104 on Wednesday night in a matchup of two of the worst teams in the NBA. Detroit improved to 2-8, and Houston dropped to 1-10. Grant, who played in college for Syracuse,...
abc17news.com

Stephen Curry scores 40 points as Warriors beat Bulls 119-93

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 40 points with nine 3-pointers as his old college coach from Davidson cheered him on, Draymond Green delivered another all-around effort, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Chicago Bulls 119-93 for their seventh straight win. Green added nine points, nine rebounds and seven assists after coming into the game questionable with a bruised left thigh he injured in Wednesday’s victory against the Timberwolves. Kevon Looney notched double-digit rebounds in back-to-back games for the third time in his career, grabbing 10 following a career-high 17 two nights earlier. Andrew Wiggins added 15 points and seven rebounds as Golden State wrapped up an eight-game homestand.
