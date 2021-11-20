ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston County, NC

Police ID man killed in officer-involved shooting

By Kevin Ellis, The Gaston Gazette
 5 days ago

Gaston County Police have identified the man killed Thursday in an officer-involved shooting.

Police say Chucky Nathaniel Bowden, 54, of 610 1/2 S. Mountain St., Cherryville, was fatally shot Thursday, Nov. 18, after an armed robbery in Cleveland County and while he held hostages at the Creekside Community Mart between Cherryville and Bessemer City in Gaston County.

Bowden had been released from a North Carolina prison on June 30, 2021, after serving more than 30 years on Lincoln County drug and armed robbery convictions.

Robert Moorman, 70, was inside the Creekside Community Mart enjoying a hot dog dinner when the shooting took place. He was about 8 feet away from the front door of the business as the man identified as Bowden held a gun to the back of another man.

"He begged him, 'Please just put your gun down and come out,'" Moorman said he heard officers say to Bowden.

But Bowden would not listen to the pleas of officers, Moorman said.

"He didn't care if he lived or died," Moorman said of the suspect.

Moorman said he also worried about getting killed, but no one else was injured in the shooting, according to Gaston County Police.

The incident began around lunchtime Thursday when an employee at an HVAC business on Earl Road in Cleveland County was robbed at gunpoint, according to Gaston County Police.

Bowden allegedly stole a cellphone, cash and ring from the employee and then left the scene.

A short time after the robbery occurred, Cherryville Police Department officers encountered Bowden while conducting a follow-up investigation for Cleveland County. Bowden fled in a vehicle and a pursuit resulted.

Bowden crashed on N.C. 279 near Dick Beam Road, police say After a foot pursuit, Cherryville Police encountered the suspect and shots were fired, according to Gaston County Police.

Bowden then fled on foot again and evaded police.

Several agencies were involved in the search for the suspect, including Cherryville Police, Gaston County Sherriff’s Office, Gaston County Police and Gastonia Police.

During the search, police received information Bowden was at Creekside Community Market on Coho Road between Bessemer City and Cherryville in Gaston County.

As officers from Gastonia Police, Gaston County Sherriff’s and Gaston County Police approached the store, the suspect was encountered with hostages inside, according to Gaston County Police.

Officers fired shots, which resulted in fatal injuries to Bowden.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations is investigating both of the officer involved shootings.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Gaston County Police Detective T. Pilkington at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.

You can reach Kevin Ellis at 704-869-1823 or email him at kellis@gastongazette.com.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Police ID man killed in officer-involved shooting

