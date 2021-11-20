ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pelicans: You won’t believe who leads the NBA in 3-point shooting

By Aaron Kellerstrass
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Orleans Pelicans got a nice comeback win over the Clippers last night behind some red-hot shooting from the guy leading the NBA in 3-point percentage. If you had to guess which Pelican might lead the league in 3-point shooting you’d probably say Brandon Ingram or maybe Devonte’...

pelicandebrief.com

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB

Dort’s 27 points lead Thunder past reeling Pelicans, 108-100

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Lu Dort capped off one of his better shooting nights of the young season with three clutch free throws and a dunk to punctuate Oklahoma City’s third straight victory. Dort scored 27 points, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 24 points, and the Thunder beat the reeling New Orleans...
NBA
Sun-Journal

NBA roundup: Wizards stay hot, erase 19-point deficit to beat Pelicans, 105-100

WASHINGTON — Spencer Dinwiddie scored 19 of his 27 points in the second half, and the Washington Wizards erased a 19-point deficit to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 105-100 Monday night for their fifth consecutive victory. Washington at 10-3 is off to the franchise’s best start in 47 years when...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Zion Williamson
Person
Josh Hart
Person
Brandon Ingram
Person
Brook Lopez
Whittier Daily News

Cold-shooting Clippers blow big early lead against Pelicans

Tyronn Lue said he wishes his fellow coach and friend Willie Green well – though not, presumably, when Green’s New Orleans Pelicans face Lue’s Clippers. On Friday, Green notched his third career head coaching victory as the struggling Pelicans took advantage of a short-handed Clippers team playing its second game in as many nights and its fifth in seven days, 94-81, before 15,274 fans at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.
NBA
FanBuzz

Dennis Rodman’s Son Coming Into His Own at Washington State

Kids of NBA legends are proving they’re more than a last name. Bronny James is lighting it up at Sierra Canyon. Zaire Wade is headed to the NBA G-League. Shaquille O’Neal’s kids are dunking throughout college basketball. As for Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls great Dennis Rodman, we got an...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Point Shooting#Clippers#The New Orleans Pelicans
firstsportz.com

Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Photo Of LeBron James During Fight Goes Viral

A photo of LeBron James watching the fight between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Detroit Pistons is going viral on social media. Tensions boiled over for the Lakers and the Pistons on Sunday evening and LeBron was right in the mix of things. James was ejected from the contest...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
New Orleans Pelicans
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
975thefanatic.com

The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
NBA
FanSided

Fan angle of LeBron-Isaiah Stewart fight is insane (Video)

A small army had to stop Isaiah Stewart from fighting LeBron James after a brawl nearly broke out during the Lakers-Pistons game. Stewart was punched in the eye/nose area at the free-throw line by James. It’s unclear if the incident was on purpose, but you can bet both players will be hearing from the league office.
NBA
firstsportz.com

“I think it’s over”- Stephen A Smith says about LeBron James considering Lakers poor performance

Stephen A Smith has been religiously vocal about his opinions and theories, and this time it concerns the LA Lakers and the living legend himself LeBron James. There has been a lot of consternation surrounding LA Lakers performance since the season began, and there seems to be no end to it. The Lakers consistent portrays of distorted offense and disarranged defense has been making fans lose hope.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Cavs-Kings Trade Lands Buddy Hield In Cleveland

The Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the more surprising teams thus far in the 2021-22 NBA season. Cleveland currently has a record of 9-7, sitting in sixth place of the Eastern Conference. The team has been playing well despite dealing with numerous players being out of the lineup. Ricky Rubio...
NBA
FanSided

FanSided

190K+
Followers
379K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy