Britney Spears Drags Christina Aguilera for Refusing to Talk About Conservatorship

TMZ.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears went after fellow former Mousketeer Christina Aguilera Friday for refusing to open up about Britney's struggles over her conservatorship. Christina was on a red carpet for the Latin Grammys when she was asked if she had any communications with Britney. It was a true Hollywood moment ... Christina and...

www.tmz.com

Footwear News

Christina Aguilera Performs in Plunging Rhinestone Jacket, Latex Pants & Clear Pyramid Heels at Latin Grammys

Taking to the stage last night, Christina Aguilera made a daring appearance at the Latin Grammy Awards 2021 Person of the Year Gala honoring Ruben Blades in Las Vegas. The 40-year-old “Genie in a Bottle” hitmaker performed at the event wearing a plunging black suit-style jacket featuring a red rhinestone scalloped trim around the décolletage and skintight black latex pants, which gave way to black leather booties. Boasting bold transparent, pyramid-shaped heels, the pointy-toe ankle-length style was all business in the front and party in the back. Adding to her glamorous look, the “Burlesque” actress also showed off waist-length platinum blond hair and black fishnet gloves for the occasion. Discussing her iconic early aughts style with InStyle recently, Aguilera shared, “I was never afraid to be myself and to express myself the way I really felt as an artist, and so it’s awesome to see a new generation enjoy the fashion.” Shop black leather boots below. To Buy: Steve Madden Halena Leather Pointed Toe Stiletto Booties, $130; zappos.com To Buy: Zara High-Heel Leather Ankle Boot, $129; zara.com To Buy: Charles David Lupo Bootie, $160; dsw.com Scroll through to check out some of Christina Aguilera’s boldest looks over the years.
epicstream.com

Britney Spears Shock: Sam Asghari's Fiancee Reportedly Using Hypnosis To Beat Anxiety Following Chaotic Court Battle With James Parnell Spears

Britney Spears is said to be undergoing hours-long hypnotherapy sessions to ease her anxiety. Britney Spears has consistently hit headlines amid her court battle with her father, James Parnell Spears, over control of her fortune. For much of that time, all decisions about the American singer-performer’s personal, financial and medical affairs have been completely controlled by her dad, who initiated the conservatorship 13 years ago.
Variety

After Britney Spears Victory, Attorney Mathew Rosengart Joins Legal Team to Free Artist Peter Max

Hot off the heels of a major victory for pop star Britney Spears, Hollywood litigator Mathew Rosengart is stepping into yet another guardianship case for a high-profile individual: iconic artist Peter Max, whose family is fighting to get him out of the court-ordered arrangement. Max, the German American artist known for his use of bright colors, psychedelic style and pop art that often includes American symbolism, is under a guardianship that his family says has isolated him, medicated him and stripped him of civil liberties. Max, who is 84, helped refurbish the Statue of Liberty and created works of art for many...
TMZ.com

Britney Spears Hits Up Shopping Mall

Britney Spears is getting the jump on some Black Friday shopping ... hitting up a mall near her crib the day before Thanksgiving. The singer ventured out Wednesday for some retail therapy at The Oaks shopping center in Thousand Oaks, CA ... and she definitely stood out. As you see,...
TMZ.com

Lynne Spears Hopeful to Reunite with Britney Over Holidays

Britney Spears may be cozying up by the fire with none other than her mom, Lynne -- that is, if things go mama bear's way ... and it's clear she wants to reconcile. Lynne ran into some paps at LAX, and they asked all about her daughter and the fact she's now out of the 13-year conservatorship -- one her mom had an integral part in orchestrating all those years ago.
TMZ.com

Britney Spears Not Involved in The Weeknd's 'The Idol'

Britney Spears fans hoping to catch a glimpse of the singer in The Weeknd's new project with HBO won't have their way ... because she's simply not involved, TMZ has learned. Britney set social media on fire Tuesday when she announced, "I just shot a movie titled “THE IDOL“ … it’s guaranteed to have hits and a lot bright pics to put in my beautiful family’s faces !!!!!"
Hello Magazine

Beyoncé almost breaks the internet in plunging white gown – and woah

Beyoncé took social media by storm on Wednesday when she wore a plunging white gown in a new Instagram photo with husband Jay-Z. The singer's snap has racked up over one million likes in a matter of hours, and it's not hard to see why. The 40-year-old looked sensational in the figure-hugging gown, which she styled with a white fur coat and a yellow diamond necklace.
CinemaBlend

As Divorce With Brandon Blackstock Continues, Kelly Clarkson Reveals The Private Way She Often Grieves

Kelly Clarkson’s divorce battle with Brandon Blackstock has been difficult, to say the least. It has been turbulent for the former couple as issues like co-parenting their two children and their shared properties have come into play. Of course, going through such a rough time would be emotional for anyone, but Clarkson (by her admission) tends to be a very emotional person even without such provocations. Despite putting her feelings on public display countless times already, the pop star also needs some solitude to deal with her current situation, and has opened up about how often she grieves in private.
imdb.com

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Poses in the Ultimate Little Black Dress for "Date Night" With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner's stylish date night outfit might inspire your next shopping trip. After stepping out for dinner with Travis Scott on Nov. 3, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took to Instagram to give her 279 million followers a peek at her ensemble. Kylie wore a black leather coat over a matching mini dress and accessorized her look with a designer handbag, drop earrings and a pair of sneakers. She also posted pictures of a table decorated with candles and roses and captioned the photo series, "Date night." Her little black dress gave fans another glimpse at her baby bump. Kylie and Travis confirmed in September they're expecting their second child together. The 24-year-old makeup mogul and...
Miami Herald

‘Her stylist set her up:’ Kendall Jenner ripped over barely there dress at Miami wedding

Her half-sister Kim Kardashian’s been married three times, so you’d think Kendall Jenner would know not to upstage the bride. But apparently the Internet peanut gallery is of the belief the model did just that last week. Jenner was in Miami, along with fellow models Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid, for influencer Lauren Perez’s Thursday nuptials to businessman David Waltzer.
Popculture

Julianne Hough Spotted Kissing Model Following Brooks Laich Divorce

Julianne Hough is moving on with model Charlie Wilson amid her divorce from estranged husband Brooks Laich. The Dancing With the Stars alum was spotted kissing her new flame while picking up takeout in Los Angeles Friday, packing on the PDA with a hug and smooch before putting on their masks to grab their order.
PopSugar

Saweetie Shows Off Twerking Skills During Her Electric Saturday Night Live Debut

Saweetie brought old Hollywood glam and lots of twerking to the stage during her Saturday Night Live debut on Nov. 21! It was hits galore when the 28-year-old rapper stepped inside Studio 8H during the sketch comedy show's Thanksgiving episode, hosted by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu. Fresh off hosting the 2021 MTV European Music Awards, Saweetie stunned in two curve-hugging ensembles and bright-red hair as she performed a medley of her hits "Tap In" and "Best Friend," as well as her new single, "Icy Chain." Saweetie nailed her choreography and even showed off her twerking skills, which makes perfect sense given that the latter song's lyrics instruct fans to "twerk that ass for a icy chain."
Us Weekly

JoJo Siwa Wears Dress and Heels for the ‘First Time’ in Her Life on the American Music Awards 2021 Red Carpet

Gone glam! JoJo Siwa’s 2021 American Music Awards ensemble has fans going positively wild over her glamorous look. The 18-year-old attended the 49th annual awards ceremony celebrating the year’s biggest hits on Sunday, November 21, in a floor-length black gown featuring an off-the-shoulder tulle skirt with tiered ruffle detailing. She teamed the number with mesh pumps and ditched her signature ponytail for a half-up, half-down style.
thefocus.news

What happened to Lacey Chabert's sister, Wendy?

Lacey Chabert, known for her role as Gretchen Wieners in Mean Girls, has announced her sister Wendy has died. The actress shared the news in a statement on Instagram with fans having since taken to the comments as they send condolences to the actress and her family. Following the announcement,...
Reuters

Teen phenom Olivia Rodrigo leads American Music Award nominations

LOS ANGELES, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Pop newcomer Olivia Rodrigo led nominations on Thursday for the 2021 American Music Awards, where she will compete for the top prize against fan favorites like Taylor Swift, BTS and Drake. Rodrigo, 18, who burst onto the charts in January, got seven nods including...
