Remember Joe Exotic’s arch nemesis, Jeff Lowe? Well he’s part of the Tiger King's team now and is lending Joe a helping hand. Tiger King 2 is set to premiere Wednesday, November 17th on Netflix and according to Jeff and his wife “a lot has changed.” GW Exotic Animal Park, which was originally operated out of Oklahoma, will be moved to a new location once Lowe gets all of the animals back from the feds. The Lowes were evicted when the park was raided because of allegations that they were mistreating the animals and did not have the proper paperwork.

ANIMALS ・ 9 DAYS AGO