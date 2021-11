The Intel Core i9-12900KF chip, which comes without the burden of an iGPU, has found itself topping both the PassMark CPU Mark chart for desktop CPUs and the UserBenchmark chart for average bench. The former benchmark had been headed by Apple Silicon for many months before Alder Lake’s release, with the Intel Core i9-12900K finally ending M1-related dominance at the top. Now that Intel processor has been replaced by its “F” variant and there are also new appearances for the i7-12700K and i7-12700KF at the top end of the single-thread performance chart. All five of the leading Alder Lake chips manage scores that break the 4,000-point barrier.

COMPUTERS ・ 11 DAYS AGO