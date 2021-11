It isn’t too often that an MMO sees its entire economy shut down, but New World continues to impress in the worst way possible. After another duplication glitch was found, Amazon Games was forced to take action as soon as possible to stop any more cheaters from going too far. While the glitch appears to have been discovered over the weekend, there is some evidence that it may have existed for quite a while longer. The exploit in question allows players to take advantage of the title’s heavy processing demands and subsequent lag to create duplicates of pricey items. This hack wasn’t exclusive to things like expensive items but extended to trophies–rare and expensive furnishings that grant buffs.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO