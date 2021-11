It’s just been a few games into his freshman season at Gonzaga Basketball but No. 1 recruit Chet Holmgren has already proven he’s worthy of the hype. Facts are facts and the facts are that the Gonzaga Basketball program has been the best program in the country over the last five years. They have been one of the top five programs in the country over the last 10 years. The Bulldogs have also been able to secure many of the top recruits in the country over that time as well. This year though the Bulldogs were able to secure the top recruit in the country and he has hit the ground running.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO