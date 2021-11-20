ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Build Back Better is a 21st century New Deal

The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yOK6H_0d2jQXi100

In his marathon floor speech Thursday night, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) angrily accused Biden of behaving like President Franklin Roosevelt in proposing major social spending — the Build Back Better Act, then under consideration. McCarthy cited Rep. Abigail Spanberger (Va.), a moderate Democrat, saying that “Nobody elected [Biden] to be FDR” — prompting shouts of “I did!” and “Me too!” from the Democratic side.

The White House view? Senior adviser Cedric Richmond noted that Biden was elected at a time of unprecedented health and economic crisis, with a mandate “to do big things,” including infrastructure.

“If you want to describe it as FDR-like,” he said, “then it’s FDR-like.”

Biden himself has artfully dodged: “I don’t intend to be anybody but Joe Biden. That's who I am. And what I'm trying to do is do the things that I ran on to do.”

The four of us are grandchildren of FDR, his vice president and two cabinet members who were highly involved in crafting the New Deal. We think it couldn’t be clearer: Spanberger is wrong and Richmond is right.

Biden was elected to emulate FDR. Biden talked about him constantly during the campaign. Days before the election, he gave an entire speech devoted to FDR’s example — not in some random battleground location, but in Warm Springs, Ga., where FDR lived — for polio treatment — and ultimately died.

Our group of New Deal descendants first started corresponding with Biden (as two of us described in this publication) when he made clear in spring of 2020 that he was planning an “FDR-sized presidency.” He said that the crises that would confront the next president were big enough to “eclipse what FDR faced.” After taking office, Biden sat down with prominent historians to discuss lessons from the New Deal and proposed a Civilian Climate Corps modeled on FDR’s wildly successful Civilian Conservation Corps. He seems to love the FDR comparisons and has FDR’s portrait in the place of honor above the fireplace in the Oval Office.

Candidate Biden couldn’t have been clearer about his New Deal-scale ambitions, and he proceeded to win by seven million votes. Though a few cautious members of his party may now be getting nervous, the fact is, we are still in a New Deal moment. We still have a health crisis and accompanying economic crisis, with a climate crisis and a democracy crisis thrown in for good measure.

The American people didn’t just vote for a bland “return to normalcy” (the campaign slogan of Warren Harding in 1920, whose presidency is memorable only for its corruption). They voted for, and deserve, big bold action that will improve their daily lives.

And history shows, this boldness will be rewarded. FDR’s leadership to rebuild the U.S. economy, create jobs and improve Americans’ economic security earned him victory in his first midterm election, adding seats in both the House and Senate — an extremely rare occurrence.

The enactment of the bipartisan infrastructure bill on Monday was a big first step, investing in the nation’s physical infrastructure in areas like transportation, clean energy, clean water and, in a modern version of the New Deal’s transformative programs to bring electricity to neglected rural areas, bringing broadband internet to more than 30 million neglected rural Americans.

FDR’s New Deal likewise made huge investments in physical infrastructure but didn’t stop there. It saw equal value in human infrastructure and the protection of the country’s natural resources. Thus came millions of jobs, unemployment insurance, a minimum wage, Social Security and programs to fight flooding and soil erosion and to plant billions of trees.

Today’s version is Biden’s Build Back Better agenda. Its investments in child care and elder care, universal pre-K, and extension of the child tax credit will provide economic security for tens of millions of working families and enable millions to return to the job market. Its investments in American-grown clean energy and mitigating the disastrous impacts of climate change will strengthen our economy and our children’s future.

Would this exacerbate inflation? Only if it’s paid for by simply printing more money — which is why it’s essential to fully pay for it. This is totally possible by making the super-wealthy and corporations pay their fair share in taxes and closing loopholes and strengthening enforcement against tax cheats. In fact, empowering people to return to work will only increase the productivity of American businesses, reduce supply chain disruptions and product scarcity and make everything more affordable.

Americans want security and confidence in their everyday lives. They want stable jobs and a decent income. They want to know their children will be cared for while they work. They want to live in safe communities. They want affordable life-saving prescription drugs.

These are the boldest investments in the American people since FDR's New Deal. Build Back Better has the potential to provide Americans from all walks of life with greater confidence and security to reach for their dreams. Our ancestors would be all for it.

Tomlin Perkins Coggeshall is the grandson of Frances Perkins, FDR’s Labor Secretary, and founder of the Frances Perkins Center. James Roosevelt, Jr., grandson of Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt, is an attorney and serves as co-chair of the Rules and Bylaws Committee of the Democratic National Committee. Henry Scott Wallace is the grandson of Henry A. Wallace, FDR’s vice president and secretary of Agriculture and Commerce. Wallace is an attorney and co-chair of the Wallace Global Fund. June Hopkins is the granddaughter of Harry Hopkins, FDR's close advisor and an architect of the New Deal. Hopkins is a professor of History Emerita, Georgia Southern University, Armstrong Campus.

Comments / 1

Related
Washington Examiner

Will Senate Republicans help Democrats pass Build Back Better?

Now that House Democrats have passed President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better reconciliation bill, when, if ever, will the Senate begin voting on the legislation?. The Senate is on Thanksgiving break now, and they are due to come back Monday. They will not immediately take up BBB next week because they are still working on the National Defense Authorization Act, legislation Democrats wanted to wrap up before Thanksgiving but failed.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

McCarthy might want to think twice about his bid for the speakership

Good morning. Pecan pie or pumpkin pie... or both? Send us your favorite Thanksgiving recipes and traditions (and maybe we'll feature one in Wednesday's Early). And don't forget the tips: earlytips@washpost.com. Thanks for waking up with us. On the Hill. McCarthy might want to think twice about his bid for...
U.S. POLITICS
mediaite.com

Dan Abrams Calls Out Biden, Harris and Others Condemning Rittenhouse Verdict: ‘Impugning the Entire Judicial System’

Dan Abrams called out leaders across the U.S. political spectrum on Monday night for their reactions to the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial. Abrams, the host of Dan Abrams Live on Newsnation, warned that leaders ignoring the facts of the case and politicizing the verdict is not only wrong but is undermining our “entire judicial system … for political purposes.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Cedric Richmond
Person
Frances Perkins
Person
Eleanor Roosevelt
Person
James Roosevelt
Cheddar News

How Biden's Build Back Better Act Could Bring Cheaper E-Bikes to the U.S.

President Joe Biden's "Build Back Better" bill could mean cheaper electric bicycles and scooters as the nation attempts to shift away from gas-powered cars. Noa Banayan, the director of federal affairs at PeopleForBikes, joined Cheddar's "Closing Bell" to provide some background on the E-Bike Act included in Biden's reconciliation bill that would provide tax credits for qualified purchases. "We want to make sure, from the bike industry's perspective, that this is a technology and a product that is available to the majority of Americans who want to lower their carbon footprint and get around town faster and do everything that they would normally do in a short car trip but by bike, because it's healthier, it's fast, it's efficient, you're not in traffic," she said.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
weisradio.com

Mike Rogers to Vote “NO” on Democrats Socialist Tax and Spend Bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Rogers (R-AL) released a statement regarding his intention to vote no on President Biden’s “Build Back Better” legislation. “While Americans are struggling this holiday season with rapid inflation, Nancy Pelosi and Democrats are trying to ram through President Biden’s $1.5 trillion tax and spend bill – burdening taxpayers. President Biden’s socialist scheme will tax middle class Americans and subsidize Green New Deal initiatives while hurting American energy development. This deal also includes amnesty for millions of illegal immigrants while the crisis at our southern border rages on. Their desperation to pass this legislation proves what we’ve known all along – Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden are out of touch with Americans. I will be standing up for my constituents and voting no to President Biden’s egregious Build Back Broke scheme.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Deal#Midterm Election#U S Economy#House#Democratic#A Civilian Climate Corps
Rolling Stone

Republicans Are Scrounging for Ways to Blame Democrats for the Waukesha Tragedy

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) appeared on Fox & Friends Wednesday morning and accused George Soros and Democratic donors of  the “funding far-left, radical DAs and prosecutors” who let the man who drove his S.U.V. into a Waukesha, Wisconsin holiday parade go free on bail days before the attack. His comments are just the latest in a pattern of Republicans attempting to use the tragedy to attack Democrats. Five people died and dozens were injured when Darrell E. Brooks drove his vehicle into a crowd of people, which included children, at the Waukesha annual Christmas parade. He has been charged with five counts of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

Kamala Harris Is on Her Way to Becoming the Next Dan Quayle

This Thanksgiving, the knives are out for Kamala Harris. This week, she became the first woman to serve as acting president, when power briefly transferred to her while Joe Biden was under anesthesia. Nevertheless, rumors are swirling that Biden won’t seek re-election (he and his team vehemently insist he will), and there’s growing concern that Harris—who has had more than her fair share of gaffes and missteps—lacks the political instincts to lead Democrats into the promised land.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
FITSNews

If You Thought Joe Biden Was Unpopular …

Late last month, I received an email from Market Research Foundation (MRF) – a predictive analytics firm specializing in grassroots political engagement. Its focus? Vice-president Kamala Harris, and the “huge hesitations” Americans purportedly have over her ability to lead the nation. These hesitations were brought to the fore last week...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Hillary Clinton hits Americans as gullible, says they don't 'appreciate' Biden accomplishments

Failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Tuesday praised the legislative accomplishments of President Biden while appearing to claim that everyday Americans didn't understand or "appreciate" them. During an appearance on MSNBC's "The Rachel Maddow Show," Clinton complained about the successful "exploiting" of social media misinformation by Republicans, blaming the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Maryland's GOP Gov. mocked Trump for endorsing a rival to succeed him. 'I'd prefer endorsements from people who didn't lose Maryland by 33 points'

Gov. Larry Hogan mocked Trump for endorsing a primary challenger to his preferred successor. He said he would rather "endorsements from people who didn't lose Maryland by 33 points." The jab — a reference to Trump's poor 2020 performance in Maryland — escalates a long-running feud. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan...
MARYLAND STATE
The Hill

The Hill

393K+
Followers
47K+
Post
287M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy