Society

Even if You Don't Read This, I'm Thankful

arcamax.com
 5 days ago

I am thankful for the news. This is probably obvious, and I don't need to rehash all the reasons news matters to democracy. I actually came here to say I'm also thankful for the absence of it. See, people like to complain about...

www.arcamax.com

psychologytoday.com

I Pretend I Don’t Need You

Most people who act as if they don’t need emotional connection desperately ache for it. Those who suffer from intimacy deprivation can begin to heal by searching for the reasons that are holding them back from connecting. Whether genetically or environmentally influenced, some people try to maintain control by not...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
unionspringsherald.com

Don’t forget to give thanks

Thanksgiving falls on Thursday, November 25 this year. With the faint return of normalcy from the COVID-19 pandemic, Thanksgiving in 2021 should be full of traditions, family, and good friends. Many traditions surround Thanksgiving, and they vary from family to family. In the last four years, since moving to Union...
UNION SPRINGS, AL
The State Journal-Register

Letter: Don't believe everything you read and hear about climate change

A recent Eugene Robinson column (State Journal-Register, Nov. 3) on climate change included misleading exaggerations and some irresponsible fear-mongering. Americans are fed a constant barrage of climate alarmists' favorite phrases, like "make or break moment for the future of the planet" and "warming experts agree will be catastrophic". Neither Robinson nor other media types and leftist politicians who dish out this scary rhetoric, have any scientific expertise or actually understand what they're talking about. If any of them were required to explain their matter-of-fact assertions, I'm confident they would embarrass themselves. Anyone who believes Congress or the Glasgow Summit are capable of keeping "Earth's temperature rise to within 1.5 degrees Celsius by century's end" is incredibly gullible, and being duped. And Robinson's claims about more wildfires, flooding, and storms are easily proven inaccurate.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Society
TODAY.com

I'm thankful for my children

Thanksgiving is a time when we give thanks, and every year what I’m most thankful for is my children. I’m thankful for their smiles and the sounds of their laughter when they’re doing something they love. I’m thankful that no matter how many times I’ve messed up, they forgive me...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
arcamax.com

Giving is an American Tradition; For That, I Am Thankful

Thanksgiving is a time for reflecting on all those things for which we are grateful. It seems particularly important now at the end of the second year featuring a pandemic and unprecedented restrictions. This past year also brought many abuses of government powers with long-lasting consequences. Americans' discontent is incredibly high, and some scholars worry that for the first time in over 150 years, we could be heading toward an epic slip downward.
SOCIETY
williamsonherald.com

Commentary: I’m Thankful

I’m Thankful for the family tradition of dinners with children and grandchildren for Thanksgiving, which was first established by President George Washington in 1789 as a public day to honor the founding of our nation. We are very blessed and life is good. I’m Thankful for Mary Hance, who spent...
FESTIVAL
wnns.com

A Thanksgiving leftover idea you MIGHT thank me for… I don’t know. [VIDEO]

Every year I am interested in eating my Thanksgiving leftovers IN FULL. It’s my favorite meal of the year. In fact, a proper Thanksgiving feast would be my “last meal” of choice if that was ever made an option for me. I will say, if you don’t figure out different ways to change up the ingredients it DOES get a little stale after the fifth day… even for me.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The Free Press - TFP

‘Maybe You’ll Need To Report A Relative To The FBI!’ An Atlantic Writer’s Advice For Dealing With Conservative Family On Thanksgiving

A Wednesday article in The Atlantic urged readers to use Thanksgiving as an opportunity to “deprogram” their conservative relatives. “Maybe you’ll plant the seed, sow just a little doubt about whatever Tucker Carlson is saying now,” Molly Jong-Fast wrote. “Or maybe you’ll need to report a relative to the FBI!”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
thecut.com

Can I Ask My Parents to Pay for My Plane Ticket Home for Christmas?

I live in New York and my parents live in Michigan. I haven’t seen them since before the pandemic, so it’s a big deal that we’re gathering again this Christmas. The thing is, I’m not really looking forward to it — my family is sort of stressful, and while I love them, they aren’t easy to spend time with. (I’m gay, and even though I came out to them years ago, they are still awkward about it. This is something I’ve come to terms with, but it adds to the general holiday anxiety.)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TVShowsAce

Pregnant Isabel Roloff Asks For Prayers, Desperate For Answers

Pregnant Isabel Roloff is sharing an update with fans as her due date approaches. Jacob Roloff’s wife is expecting her first baby, a son, in December. Throughout her pregnancy, she’s been open about the many feelings she’s experienced. In return, fans and followers have sent her lots of love and encouragement.
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

This couple just moved to America and wanted to celebrate their first Thanksgiving. More than 200 strangers invited them to dinner.

Susana Orrego recently moved to the U.S. from Colombia and instantly noticed some differences. "The first month was hard for me, because in Colombia we say hello to all the people in the streets. And sometimes, the people don't reply back. So I told my mom, probably the people are not so friendly," she told CBS Boston affiliate WBZ.
SOCIETY
People

Mickey Guyton Says Baby Is 'Doing So Much Better' After Hospitalization: 'I'm Thankful for My Son'

Mickey Guyton is grateful her 9-month-old son is doing better as she offers an update from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. The country singer, 37, told Today's Al Roker Thursday morning that being at the parade this year is a "pinch-me" moment, adding, however, that she can't wait to rush back home to husband Grant Savoy and their baby boy Grayson for the holiday. Grayson initially "fell ill" on Nov. 11, and was sent to the hospital for "dehydration because of a severe stomach bug," she previously explained.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

