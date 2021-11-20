ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford County, VA

Stafford family displaced after early morning house fire

By Jakob Cordes
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P7mn9_0d2jQ6Ct00

STAFFORD, Va. (WRIC) — The call came at 1:40 a.m. for a house fire in Stafford County.

Stafford county Fire and Rescue responded to the blaze on Wallace Farms Lane within five minutes, and found smoke coming from the chimney of the three story home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jbmeG_0d2jQ6Ct00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i6GR1_0d2jQ6Ct00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bOioH_0d2jQ6Ct00

But the fire wasn’t contained to a fireplace – crews found a fire burning at the roof line both inside and outside the house. Crews quickly brought the fire under control and located four residents who had self-evacuated with minor injuries.

The occupants were temporarily displaced, and received assistance from the Red Cross.

The home had no working fire alarms.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
Stafford County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Stafford County, VA
Stafford County, VA
Accidents
City
Stafford, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Fire Burning#Fire Alarms#Accident#The Red Cross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy