Oklahoma City Thunder (6-9) at Boston Celtics (8-8) Saturday, November 20, 2021. The Celtics host the Oklahoma City Thunder for the second game of a 4 game home stand. They are coming off a big home win over the LA Lakers and will face Houston and Brooklyn before heading out on the road once again. The Thunder are playing in the second of a 3 game road trip. They lost a fairly close game to the Bucks on Friday and will head to Atlanta to close out their trip.

