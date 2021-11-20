ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia Just Created a Cloud of Bullets in Space

By James Stavridis
Washington Post
 5 days ago

When Russia launched a missile from earth that destroyed an old Soviet satellite on Monday, the explosion created thousands of pieces of debris — a virtual cloud of bullets — that will spread through near-earth orbit or fall to the ground. This is a serious risk to astronauts, telecommunications satellites and...

