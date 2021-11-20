ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Sources Say Podcast: Reed Sheppard is a Kentucky Wildcat

On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
KSR’s Jack Pilgrim is joined by Shawn Smith of Go Big Blue Country for episode 129 of the Sources Say Podcast to discuss Reed Sheppard’s commitment to Kentucky and what it means for the program.

Among the highlights:

  • Reed Sheppard is a Wildcat
  • How did we get to this point?
  • He passed the early eye test for John Calipari and his staff
  • Kentucky rewards him with an early offer
  • Who UK had to beat to land the five-star guard
  • Why this commitment is so important for Big Blue Nation
  • A scouting report on the newest Wildcat

You can listen to the episode in its entirety below:

Missed the previous episode of Sources Say? You can find it, along with all past and future episodes, by subscribing to the official Sources Say Podcast feed on iTunes right here.

Not on iTunes listener? You can also subscribe to the show on Spotify.

The Sources Say Podcast would love to welcome your business to the team as a title sponsor for the 2021-22 basketball season. Please reach out to [email protected] for more information.

