Sources Say Podcast: Reed Sheppard is a Kentucky Wildcat

KSR’s Jack Pilgrim is joined by Shawn Smith of Go Big Blue Country for episode 129 of the Sources Say Podcast to discuss Reed Sheppard’s commitment to Kentucky and what it means for the program.

Among the highlights:

Reed Sheppard is a Wildcat

How did we get to this point?

He passed the early eye test for John Calipari and his staff

Kentucky rewards him with an early offer

Who UK had to beat to land the five-star guard

Why this commitment is so important for Big Blue Nation

A scouting report on the newest Wildcat

You can listen to the episode in its entirety below:

