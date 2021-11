The Las Vegas Raiders were one of the feel-good stories during the early part of the season after they started 3-0. Then the wheels fell off as their coach resigned, they released both of their 2020 first-rounders, and have lost five of seven games. Heading to Dallas during the 2021 Thanksgiving Day NFL schedule won't be as joyous an occasion as it seemed when the schedule first came out, especially with the Cowboys (7-3) off to their best 10-game start since 2016. The Raiders haven't won on Thanksgiving since 1968, going 0-3 over that span. In select markets, you can stream the game on Paramount+.

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO