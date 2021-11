New York Giants head coach Joe Judge is "optimistic" about the return of running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) in Week 11. Barkley has had one of the more unlucky injury seasons in recent memory, spending the early weeks of the season working his way back from last year's torn ACL, only to suffer a sprained ankle on a freak accident after a play had been blown dead. Judge added that Barkley "lost time" because of the team's strange false-positive COVID-19 test situation, implying that Barkley could have returned in Week 9 if needed. He seems to be trending towards a healthy return in Week 11.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO