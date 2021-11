Switzerland-based fintech Everon has announced starting the test phase for its private banking app. With the app, the start-up aims to offer users access to professional investment opportunities. First users should be able to access the app and feedback from customers should flow into the further development of the app. With the app, customers can pay, invest and regulate their pension, as well as gain access to investment opportunities that were previously reserved for institutional investors and high net worth private clients. This is made possible through a cooperation with the multi-family office Swiss 5 Group.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO