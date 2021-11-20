Meet the modern crypto venture capital

An excerpt from Physician Underdog. When investors make the decision to invest, there is something deeper that occurs outside of the capital. A foundation of empowerment is built, and the founders have an edge now over others that didn’t get investment. This comes back to how powerful venture capitalists can be, because they have the ability, through their endeavors, to empower these companies. In the spectrum of changing the trajectory of the company and everything it touches, the venture capitalists are in a position of power. It wasn’t a power that was appointed, but rather one earned through raising money and then being in a position to invest (as we saw fit). Most people don’t know that this power exists, and as my experience got deeper in the industry, I was presented with opportunities to educate.

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO