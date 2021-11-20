ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Meet the modern crypto venture capital

By Kia Kokalitcheva
Axios
Axios
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Crypto venture capital is a different game than traditional venture capital, which isn't something that every participating firm has yet to fully appreciate. Why it matters: The key is matching the asset class in which you're investing. Key attributes of the modern crypto VC:. Registered investment advisers: Venture funds...

www.axios.com

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Sec#Paradigm Capital#Ftx
Augusta Free Press

Suraj Rajwani, CEO of DoubleRock, discusses the importance of venture capital for startups

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Startup companies in fast-growing fields often need significant cash infusions to get their businesses off the ground. Only startups with a significant potential for growth and high projections for revenue are candidates for venture capital funding. Startups rely on venture capital funding...
ECONOMY
beincrypto.com

Meet LordToken, a New Promising French Crypto Exchange

Choosing a cryptocurrency exchange can be a tricky business due to the sheer high number of choices at your disposal. This is equally valid for new users who are about to dip their toes in crypto, as well as for experienced users who plan on switching to a new exchange.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
KevinMD.com

Bringing the Hippocratic Oath into the field of venture capital and entrepreneurship

An excerpt from Physician Underdog. When investors make the decision to invest, there is something deeper that occurs outside of the capital. A foundation of empowerment is built, and the founders have an edge now over others that didn’t get investment. This comes back to how powerful venture capitalists can be, because they have the ability, through their endeavors, to empower these companies. In the spectrum of changing the trajectory of the company and everything it touches, the venture capitalists are in a position of power. It wasn’t a power that was appointed, but rather one earned through raising money and then being in a position to invest (as we saw fit). Most people don’t know that this power exists, and as my experience got deeper in the industry, I was presented with opportunities to educate.
EDUCATION
cryptopotato.com

DAOLaunch: Decentralized Venture Capital on the Blockchain

Investing in startups is a field largely led by high-profile venture capitalists and institutional players who can leverage their networks, connections, and brands to negotiate better investment conditions and earn more. These privileges are not often made available to retail investors as most of the deals are conducted behind closed...
MARKETS
The Independent

Venture capitalism: Change is fine as long as it enhances what came before

Venture capitalists’ dogged pursuit of the highest yield rarely proves compatible with job creation and security. It’s why, on average, corporate buyouts lead to a 5 per cent loss of employees – a disregard for the status quo that also exposes one of the workplace’s harshest realities: in the fight for survival, loyalties split, allegiances are fragile and teams and workplace culture prove to be painfully disposable – as I discovered first-hand.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Silvergate Capital: Riding The Crypto Wave

Under the leadership of Alan Lane, Silvergate became a remarkable transformation story. Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) is one of the most unique companies I have come across. This article will explore why SI is unique through the lens of its competitive advantage and the opportunity ahead of it. We will close out with a discussion of the stock's valuation and risks.
STOCKS
Fast Company

How Black investors are capitalizing on venture capital’s gaps in diversity

The venture capital industry plays an important role in empowering small businesses—the backbone of America’s economy. The industry makes up a mere 0.2% of GDP, but delivers a stunning 21% of U.S. GDP in the form of revenue backed by venture capital. That said, the practice of leaving founders of color out of the VC equation is being exacerbated in real time, as Black startup entrepreneurs only received 1.2% of the $147 billion invested in American startups during the first half of 2021.
ECONOMY
massdevice.com

Olympus announces $50M medtech venture capital fund

Olympus (TYO:7733) announced that it established Olympus Innovation Ventures to invest in medtech startups. Tokyo-based Olympus, which has its U.S. headquarters in Center Valley, Pennsylvania, said in a news release last week that the venture fund will invest in pioneering startups. Olympus wants the money to go toward startups seeking to improve clinical outcomes, reduce healthcare costs and enhance patients’ quality of life.
BUSINESS
cfainstitute.org

Modern Variants of Capitalism, Part 2: Financial Capitalism

Advanced economies started cooling off about 50 years ago. Official data state it plainly. For the past two decades, most economies in North America and Europe have slowed to a crawl or stalled altogether. Real inflation-adjusted GDP compound annual growth rates (CAGR) in the United States went from 4.2% and...
ECONOMY
Aviation Week

Israeli UAV Control Startup Xtend Raises $20M In Venture Capital

Xtend, an Israeli-linked UAV operator system startup that aims to use artificial intelligence (AI) to help extend the use and range of unmanned vehicles, has raised $20 million in Series A funding, the company announced Nov. 16. The round was led by Chartered Group and included return investors lool... Subscription...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

BP's venture capital arm looks to India in clean mobility drive

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - BP’s venture capital division could put up to a third of its new investments into India as it looks for deals in a clean mobility drive, a managing partner at bp ventures told Reuters. The British oil company’s investment arm is in talks with Indian firms...
BUSINESS
ExecutiveBiz

Paradigm Announces $2.5B Crypto-Focused Venture Fund

Matt Huang and Fred Ehrsam, co-founders and managing directors of Paradigm, said the cryptocurrency-focused investment company seeks to broaden its presence in the virtual asset space with the launch of its first venture capital fund. In a blog post posted Monday, Huang and Ehrsam said the $2.5 billion VC fund...
MARKETS
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
67K+
Followers
29K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy