Music and holly abound in a newly released trailer for Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas, aka the Roku Channel wrap-up movie for NBC’s cancelled musical dramedy Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. Picking up after the events of the Season 2 finale cliffhanger, the feature-length continuation follows Zoey on her first holiday without her beloved father as she attempts to create a magical Christmas for her family just like the ones Mitch used to do. (If you need a refresher on how Season 2 wrapped up, check out our finale post mortem Q&A with series creator Austin Winsberg.) Jane Levy (Zoey), Mary Steenburgen (Maggie), Skylar Astin...

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO