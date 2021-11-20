ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four children missing from home in St. Anthony, Minnesota

By Adam Uren
 5 days ago
Nov 20, 2021

Four young siblings have been reported missing from their home in St. Anthony in the Twin Cities.

An alert was shared by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension from the St. Anthony Police Department, which is looking for four siblings aged 12-16.

They are 16-year-old Joshua Vanderslice, and 12-year-olds Rose Vanderslice, Katelyn Crosser, and Rosalina Crosser.

They were seen leaving their home on foot at around 5 p.m. Friday.

Joshua is described as being 5'7" tall and weighing about 125 lbs. He has brown hair, brown eyes, and "high-functioning autism," per police. He was last seen wearing a blue and white flannel shirt and blue jeans.

Rose, Katelyn, and Rosalina are all around 5'2", weighing around 95 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. Rose and Katelyn were last seen wearing blue shorts, and Rosalina was also wearing shorts.

If you see the children or know where they are, call 911 or police at 952-258-5334.

Comments / 19

Jenifer Markoe
4d ago

Wearing short in this weather. To have 4 children missing my guess it was probably another family member who took them or at least someone they knew. I cannot imagine 4 kids would just get into a strangers car in this day of age and there would have needed several people to talk these 4 kids at once. 50% of children missing cases are cases where a family member took them after divorce or some other issue that puts the kids in the middle. Parents do not stay marry for the kids because the kids know and the parents are teaching the children how to have a dysfunctional household. Do not use your kids as messages to your ex. Never speak badly of your ex. Those are your problems, as a parent your job is to teach about love and other stuff so keep your negative stuff to yourself. If the ex is that bad the kids already know. You kids need your support and love and not your personal grips about your ex and the children other parents. Your kids will love you for it.

Reply(1)
13
Wenona J Jensen Kuhrman
5d ago

I pray they are found safe and returned home

Reply
14
Bring Me The News

