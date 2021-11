The Buffalo Bills were absolutely no match for Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11. Taylor scored five total touchdowns and the Colts walked away easily with a 41-15 victory. This led to the New England Patriots reclaiming their place atop the AFC East, while it narrowed the gap in the AFC for the top two seeds. It also showed vulnerabilities in a team that the Patriots will square off against twice in the next four games.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO