Mattie Jackson Selecman on Little Funerals, Paper Roses + the ‘W’ Word

By Billy Dukes
Taste of Country
 5 days ago
A day came in October of 2021 that Mattie Jackson Selecman had dreaded each year for each of the previous three years. Her wedding anniversary should have been a celebration, but it wasn't for so long. Then, quietly, it was again. Oct. 7 is Selecman's wedding anniversary to Ben...

tasteofcountry.com

The Boot

Patsy Cline’s Nashville ‘Dream Home’ For Sale — See Inside! [Pictures]

Patsy Cline's former home in Nashville is currently for sale, and pictures give a glimpse into a piece of country music history. Cline purchased her "dream home" in the Nashville suburb of Goodlettsville after she rocketed to country music stardom with a string of hits that included "Walking After Midnight," "I Fall to Pieces," "Crazy" and more. The listing shows that the 2,770-square-foot, 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home has been restored to its original condition from when it was built in 1965, including the bar counter emblazoned with "Patsy & Charlie."
NASHVILLE, TN
CMT

Patsy Cline’s (Possibly Haunted) Dream Home is For Sale

Patsy Cline’s “dream house” is up for sale. Because of her untimely death in 1963, Cline only lived in the four-bedroom, three-bathroom home for less than one year. “It was the house she aspired to, and then laid in state there,” said country music historian and Country Insider editor Brian Mansfield. “She’s just all through that house.”
kfdi.com

Alan Jackson shares ‘Racing the Dark,’ co-written with daughter Mattie

Alan Jackson and his daughter, Mattie Jackson Selecman, have released their collaborative song titled “Racing the Dark,” which coincides with the release of Selecman’s book ‘Lemons on Friday’. Selecman recently lost her husband Ben after only 11 months of marriage. Both song and book detail Selecman’s painful heartbreak while also honoring the life that Ben and Mattie shared.
Wide Open Country

Signature Songs by Country Legends, From 'I Walk the Line' to 'Stand By Your Man'

Country music has produced many legendary performers. What songs do you think of first when you hear the names Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, Patsy Cline, Willie Nelson, George Strait, Hank Williams, Tammy Wynette, Loretta Lynn, John Denver and Kenny Rogers? They are some of the most iconic country performers in history, and here are the signature songs for which they will be forever remembered.
Billboard

Garth Brooks Brings The Hits, Salutes His Heroes at Nashville Show

Garth Brooks’s concert Thursday (Nov. 18) at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville was billed as “an intimate evening” with the superstar — and with just an acoustic guitar, no band, and a lengthy list of iconic songs, Brooks certainly lived up to the promise. The acoustic show was in some ways reminiscent of his previous residency at Encore Las Vegas, which ran from 2009 through 2013. Early on in the evening, Brooks noted that once his stadium tour ends next year, he has thought about doing a residency “just like this.”
Taste of Country

LoCash Wrote + Recorded New Song ‘Beach Boys’ With the Actual Beach Boys

Country duo LoCash got to cross an item off their musical bucket list when they wrote a new song called "Beach Boys" for their new project — with the actual Beach Boys. The duo wanted to incorporate where they grew up and where they still go to escape as they’ve gotten older into their new music. Their latest EP, Woods & Water, is full of upbeat numbers, representing Preston Brust’s growing up in Kokomo, Ind. (woods) and Chris Lucas’ raising in Baltimore (water).
Wide Open Country

Remember Alan Jackson's ACM and CMA Award Protests?

Alan Jackson has long been an icon in country music, and while he often comes off as an agreeable artist, he's not afraid to take a stand when necessary. Two of those stands took place at two different awards shows in the 1990s when Jackson seemingly didn't agree with aspects of the show. The first time Jackson launched a quiet protest was at the 29th Annual ACM Awards in 1992, which he co-hosted with Reba McEntire. While Jackson did wear a tux while accepting his award for Single of the Year for "Chattahoochee," he decided to change into a Hank Williams Sr. T-shirt for the rest of the show, including for his "Gone Country" performance and while accepting of the Album of the Year trophy. This was a choice that puzzled people, including Dick Clark, as award shows were seen as strictly black tie events at the time.
Outsider.com

Mattie Jackson Selecman Finds Healing With Release of New Book, ‘Lemons on Friday’ (Foreword by Alan Jackson)

Mattie Jackson Selecman’s inspiring memoir, Lemons on Friday: Trusting God Through My Greatest Heartbreak, hit bookshelves today, Nov. 16. And it’s chock-full of hope, heartbreak, and healing. The memoir chronicles Mattie’s grieving process and journey to find her faith again. She lost her husband, Ben Selecman, when he was only...
Taste of Country

