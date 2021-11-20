Texas-West Virginia live stream (11/20): How to watch online, TV, time

South Alabama’s regular-season finale Friday vs. Coastal Carolina is also Senior Day for 15 Jaguars playing their last game at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The group of honorees includes nine sixth-year “super” seniors — defensive backs Tré Young, Kwameh Lewis and Devin Rockette, linebackers Christian Bell, Jamal Brooks, Chris Henderson and Shawn Jennings, quarterback Jake Bentley, running back Kareem Walker and offensive tackle Ja’Chai Baker. Lewis and Henderson have played his entire six-year career with the Jaguars, the others joined the program as either junior-college, Division I or graduate transfers at some point along the way. (Rockette actually signed with South Alabama out of high school, then went to junior college for a year before returning for his final three seasons.)

