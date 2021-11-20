ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

State to Require Employers, Insurance Companies to Pay Some COVID Testing Costs

classiccountry1070.com
 5 days ago

Kansas will start next year to require employers, individuals and health insurance companies to pay some costs associated with COVID-19 testing. The...

www.classiccountry1070.com

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

‘Enough is enough’: Alabama attorney general joins 11 other states in suit over Biden healthcare worker vaccine mandate

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall joined 11 of his colleagues from other states in suing the Biden administration over requiring healthcare workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, saying the president “abandoned persuasion for brute force” in announcing his order. Unlike Biden’s mandate requiring private sector employees to be vaccinated, the...
ALABAMA STATE
my40.tv

Local hospitals respond to vaccine mandate, will require employees be vaccinated

WLOS — Hospitals in western North Carolina are now requiring employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine in compliance with President Biden’s mandate. Last Thursday, the Biden administration announced employees who work at companies with 100 or more employees will be to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4, 2022, or be tested for the virus weekly. Hospitals must now require the COVID-19 vaccine for employees, or risk losing funds from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
Best Life

Government Officials Are Issuing This New Warning to Vaccinated People

Just a few months ago, health officials in the U.S. were divided on whether or not COVID booster shots were actually necessary. Now, this additional dose is proving even more essential than anyone anticipated. Emerging research shows that the immunity granted from the existing vaccines is waning after five to six months, but boosters are bringing vaccine effectiveness to new heights. Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have only officially authorized this additional shot for certain groups of people. But while these agencies might expand eligibility soon, some state officials are no longer waiting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
cda.org

Federal OSHA's rule requiring COVID-19 vaccination or testing for large employers delayed

Citing the need for further review, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit on Nov. 12 granted a motion to suspend federal OSHA’s COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Emergency Temporary Standard that was due to take effect Jan. 4. The court ordered that OSHA “take no steps to implement or enforce” the ETS “until further court order,” according to a notice on the Department of Labor website.
U.S. POLITICS
Union Leader

Governor: Record-high COVID hospitalizations lead to executive order

CONCORD — Following a second straight day of record COVID-19 hospitalizations, Gov. Chris Sununu signed an executive order to let hospitals exceed their licensed bed limits. The order will permit hospitals to create “internal surge centers” on the hospital campus to have more available beds even as these health care providers confront a chronic workforce shortage.
CONCORD, NH
The Center Square

31 state employees terminated over vaccine mandate

(The Center Square) – Gov. Ned Lamont said 31 executive branch employees have been terminated from employment for not following the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. In a news release, the governor announced that nearly 95% of executive branch employees are fully vaccinated or testing weekly for the novel coronavirus, but 5% of employees are not in compliance with the mandate that was issued Aug. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wamwamfm.com

Proposed Bill Could Limit COVID Vaccination Requirements

Governor Holcomb is signaling concerns about legislators’ proposed limits on private vaccine mandates. Holcomb says he’ll end Indiana’s 20-month health emergency next week if three provisions of his executive orders are added to state law. He says he’s pleased a proposed bill addresses all three, but the bill packages those provisions with new limits on vaccine requirements.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
CBS News

Some GOP states carving out "natural immunity" exception to COVID vaccine requirements

Republican lawmakers in several states have launched efforts to add exemptions to vaccine requirements for people with so-called "natural immunity" from a previous COVID-19 infection. They're doing so despite evidence that vaccination can cut the risk of COVID-19 even for survivors of the disease, and the fact that there's no easy way to measure the protection offered by a prior infection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
bizjournals

How direct primary care reduces health insurance costs for Charlotte employers

Discover how direct primary care removes traditional healthcare roadblocks and can impact health insurance costs for your organization. Traditional primary care aims to be accessible to almost anybody who needs to see a doctor. However, it’s not always easy for individuals to obtain quality, timely care with a primary care physician. Usually, primary care doctors are required to see thousands of patients. Meaning, when most people need access to a doctor, there are obstacles from overcapacity that they’ll have to face – before and during their appointment.
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Business Insider

Some employers are considering denying life insurance death benefits for unvaccinated employees who die from COVID

Some employers are considering denying life insurance death benefits to unvaccinated employees. For now, this impacts group accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) insurance. AD&D is not traditional life insurance and only covers certain deaths. It's important to have individual life insurance. See Insider's guide to the best life insurance companies.
EDUCATION
Daily Athenaeum

Biden policy will require COVID vaccine for some WVU employees

Hundreds of employees at West Virginia University will be subject to a vaccine requirement following new federal guidelines released earlier this month. These employees must be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4, 2022. All full-time or part-time employees working under a federal contract will be required to get vaccinated, according to...
COLLEGES
khn.org

Vaccine-or-Test Requirements Increase Work and Costs for Governments

Amanda Kostroski, a 911 dispatcher in Madison, Wisconsin, leaves her busy job once a week to go to a county health clinic to be tested for covid-19. She’s been making the 15-minute drive from work since late September, when Dane County mandated all employees get vaccinated or tested weekly. The testing is free, and she is typically back to work within an hour.
HEALTH
bizjournals

Oregon health insurer profits sink in 2021 as Covid costs rise

A few had a net underwriting loss, while others were still profitable but less so than last year. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy