Botanica’s Illuminations Included in USA Today’s 10 Best List

Popularized in winemaking, biodynamic growing practices — leveraging "natural" farming techniques (think moon cycles) — are designed to bring out the best of a region's terroir and the organic properties of the crop. We're definitely used to seeing this approach to growing grapes when it comes to natural wine, but it's not something we've seen much of in the whiskey space. That seems like it's about to change, however. With the release of Waterford Whiskey's Biodynamic:Luna and Bruichladdich's "The Biodynamic Project", it's clear that whiskey distillers are exploring the regenerative properties of biodynamic farming. While it might just be another experimental thing that whiskey distillers are importing from the wine world, we can applaud any initiative that reduces carbon and environmental impact. That's not the only information worth discussing today. Get the details on Solo Stove's backyard-ready Pi Pizza oven, Lifepro's hyper-portable elliptical machine and Apple's new self-service repair program. This is Today in Gear.

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO