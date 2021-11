Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Hunt (calf) won't be activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game in New England, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports. Hunt is first eligible to return from IR this week, but he'll apparently need more time to recover from the right calf strain he sustained Oct. 17. Kimberley A. Martin of ESPN suggests Hunt may not return from IR until December, though the Browns haven't ruled him out beyond Week 10 at this point. The game against New England will mark his fourth straight absence, with a Nov. 21 matchup with the Lions representing his next opportunity for a return.

NFL ・ 15 DAYS AGO