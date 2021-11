UPDATED, with comment from Joe Biden: A jury found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all charges in the killing two men and wounding another during the protests that followed a police shooting in Kenosha, WI, in summer 2020. The verdict in the case has galvanized the media and the televised trial drew ongoing coverage on cable news networks, igniting a renewed debate not just over racial injustice but the right to self defense and vigilantism. Rittenhouse, now 18, faced five felony charges, including first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide, along with two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering...

